Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (July 20, 2023)

• All of the roses to the people who plant lovely flowers where their property meets the sidewalk.

• Roses to the Now-Leader for its editorial on dog owners. You’re correct on No. 2 – dog owners must pick up their pooch’s poo. But what about No. 1? Any etiquette about that? Well, yes – don’t let your pooches pee on other people’s/businesses’ plants, especially private gardens. And what about the cats? Why aren’t they on a leash? They’re pooping in other people’s gardens and killing songbirds. Is this racism?

• Rotten tomatoes to the Surrey Police Union. For your information, “Dear Brenda” is not appropriate. It should be, “Dear Mayor Locke.” Show some respect and professionalism.

• Roses and a big thank you to the friendly staff at Clayton Crossing’s Starbucks for making sure my wheelchair-bound daughter received her lunch as soon as possible and bringing it to her. Also a thank you to the people who wheeled her through the door and the people who gave us the table we needed. People are good at heart!

• Roses to our garbage collector. After he finished dumping my garbage, the black bin fell on the road. He got out of his truck and put it on the sidewalk.

• Rotten tomatoes to the government for making it nice, easy and comfy for people on drugs. Why not re-open Riverview and put them all in together to get clean? Today there are children who, through no fault of their own, require medication that the parents cannot afford and get no help. I have five grandchildren in their 30s who had to make a choice when they were younger. Their parents had them in sports – which they attended – knew who their friends were, where they were going and with whom and what they were doing. While this is hard, it’s what caring parents do. Everyone has a choice. If you choose to do drugs, why should I have to pay for it? Thank you to my three children for being the great parents you were and are.



