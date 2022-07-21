Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (July 21, 2022)

Our weekly collection of compliments and complaints sent in by readers

• Rotten tomatoes to the Cloverdale Flea Market for not reopening the 60th Avenue entrance. It was closed when they could only allow a limited amount of people in due to the pandemic but have not reopened it now that the restrictions have been removed. Many of the people who use that entrance are seniors who don’t drive and by walking up to the other entrance is just too far for them. Many seniors have stopped going. It’s time to reopen the 60th Avenue entrance.

• Flying rotten tomatoes to the loud talkers at the bus stop early in the morning. Some of us (in the house right there!) are sleeping!

• Roses to my wife! I am so proud of her and how passionate she is about her career!

• Rotten tomatoes to all the homeowners not paying their fair share of home taxes. Mr. Mayor, are you listening? You said we are paying 2.9 per cent more in taxes. Do your math. Taxes went up 20 per cent. Collect it from homeowners with suites.



