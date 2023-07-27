Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to newsroom@surreynowleader.com.

Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to newsroom@surreynowleader.com.

Opinion

Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (July 27, 2023)

Our weekly collection of compliments and complaints sent in by readers

CLICK HERE to send us your submissions.

• Rotten tomatoes to owners of green lawns. I enjoy early morning walks in my neighbourhood and I am shocked by how many people are watering their lawns during the week. The restrictions have been on TV, newspapers and mailed to houses so there is no excuse that makes this OK. Green grass looks nice and is good for bare feet but at what cost to everyone else? If you have a well for watering, I apologize. But if you don’t, then why?

• Rotten tomatoes to the City of Surrey website. Try to find a program or look at a facility at a glance. It is way too complicated. We want to be fit. Why is it so hard?

• The loveliest bouquet of sweet-smelling summer roses to Maria at Guildford Library. She is the sweetest, most helpful employee I have come across In a long time. My printer broke and needed some documents printed. I had never used the service at the library, and she walked me through the process. It was her gentle, compassionate approach that made the world of difference to me. We are in very good hands having Maria at our library, she is an absolute gem!

• A huge bouquet of roses to the owner of the residence in the area of 148 Street and 66A Avenue in Surrey who maintains a beautiful yard, which I admire every day when I go for a walk. He also maintains the boulevard, cutting the grass and fertilizes at his own expense.

• Rotten tomatoes to parents who pay for their teen’s fake lashes and fake nails. Make them earn their own money for vanity expenses.


newsroom@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Roses and Rotten TomatoesSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
OUR VIEW: Never give up, Surrey
Next story
AND FRANKLY: Provincial decision on Surrey policing is infused with politics

Just Posted

Metro Vancouver Transit Police car. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Three arrested for violent ‘unprovoked’ attack near Surrey SkyTrain station

The Coast Capital Savings building in Surrey, on King George Boulevard. (Photo: wikimedia.org)
These 9 ‘significant buildings’ in Surrey are showcased in expanded ‘Exploring Vancouver’ book

Surrey Biofuel Facility (City of Surrey photo)
Surrey aims to reduce community greenhouse gases by 45% by 2030

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will return to the skies above White Rock on Aug. 8 for a demonstration event that will include the unveiling of a commemorative sign at Memorial Park. (Canadian Forces Snowbirds photo)
Snowbirds set to return to skies over White Rock this summer