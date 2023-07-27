Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (July 27, 2023)

Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to newsroom@surreynowleader.com.

• Rotten tomatoes to owners of green lawns. I enjoy early morning walks in my neighbourhood and I am shocked by how many people are watering their lawns during the week. The restrictions have been on TV, newspapers and mailed to houses so there is no excuse that makes this OK. Green grass looks nice and is good for bare feet but at what cost to everyone else? If you have a well for watering, I apologize. But if you don’t, then why?

• Rotten tomatoes to the City of Surrey website. Try to find a program or look at a facility at a glance. It is way too complicated. We want to be fit. Why is it so hard?

• The loveliest bouquet of sweet-smelling summer roses to Maria at Guildford Library. She is the sweetest, most helpful employee I have come across In a long time. My printer broke and needed some documents printed. I had never used the service at the library, and she walked me through the process. It was her gentle, compassionate approach that made the world of difference to me. We are in very good hands having Maria at our library, she is an absolute gem!

• A huge bouquet of roses to the owner of the residence in the area of 148 Street and 66A Avenue in Surrey who maintains a beautiful yard, which I admire every day when I go for a walk. He also maintains the boulevard, cutting the grass and fertilizes at his own expense.

• Rotten tomatoes to parents who pay for their teen’s fake lashes and fake nails. Make them earn their own money for vanity expenses.



