Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (July 28, 2022)

• A giant net full of roses to the young woman near the Dollar Store at 101 Avenue and 152 Street. She spotted a blue budgie in the tree a few days prior and was there every day since with a large net, a carrier and food trying to catch the poor stray. I hope she was successful in rescuing the little one.

• A bouquet of roses to Deb Jack, a long-time Surrey resident who at almost 79, consistently and conscientiously prepares for the Surrey council meetings and presents her findings regarding how Surrey’s tree canopy will be affected by the development applications submitted to Surrey. Do attendees roll their eyes as she steps forward again and again to address her relevant findings to council? Yes. She has a heart for environmental issues and is doing her part to ensure that we will still have trees left in Surrey. I, for one, “bough” to her.

• Rotten tomatoes to political candidates who are simply opportunists.

• Rotten tomatoes to Anita Huberman for proposing to bring businesses to vote in municipal election and reducing voting age to 16. With all due respect, most small businesses owners have residency here in Surrey and they are eligible to vote. As far as 16-years-old being eligible to vote, that’s nonsense. I suggest most 16-year-olds don’t care about politics. This would be just doubling a vote of their parents.



