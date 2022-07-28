Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to edit@surreynowleader.com.

Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to edit@surreynowleader.com.

Opinion

Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (July 28, 2022)

Our weekly collection of compliments and complaints sent in by readers

CLICK HERE to send us your submissions.

• A giant net full of roses to the young woman near the Dollar Store at 101 Avenue and 152 Street. She spotted a blue budgie in the tree a few days prior and was there every day since with a large net, a carrier and food trying to catch the poor stray. I hope she was successful in rescuing the little one.

• A bouquet of roses to Deb Jack, a long-time Surrey resident who at almost 79, consistently and conscientiously prepares for the Surrey council meetings and presents her findings regarding how Surrey’s tree canopy will be affected by the development applications submitted to Surrey. Do attendees roll their eyes as she steps forward again and again to address her relevant findings to council? Yes. She has a heart for environmental issues and is doing her part to ensure that we will still have trees left in Surrey. I, for one, “bough” to her.

• Rotten tomatoes to political candidates who are simply opportunists.

• Rotten tomatoes to Anita Huberman for proposing to bring businesses to vote in municipal election and reducing voting age to 16. With all due respect, most small businesses owners have residency here in Surrey and they are eligible to vote. As far as 16-years-old being eligible to vote, that’s nonsense. I suggest most 16-year-olds don’t care about politics. This would be just doubling a vote of their parents.


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Roses and Rotten TomatoesSurrey

Previous story
OUR VIEW: Be a Surrey blood donation ‘Long weekend hero’
Next story
AND FRANKLY: As many questions as candidates in Surrey municipal race

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP, pictured in June, 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Police arrest 3, seize body armour and firearms in Surrey traffic stops

(Photo: nhlstreetevents.com)
NHL Street youth ball hockey ‘experience’ in Surrey this weekend, with festival and showcase

Renee Derhousoff, a Surrey woman, is still in shock after winning $500,000 from a Lotto 6/49 draw earlier this year. (Photo: BCLC)
Surrey woman plans to buy car, property and go on a Europe trip after $500K win

Sergeant Kaleigh Paddon of Surrey Police Services (SPS) poses for a photo with Ragnar, at Surrey Police Headquarters in Surrey on Wednesday (July 27). Ragnar completed his training with VICD Service Dogs the same day and is deployed as SPS’s Operational Stress Injury (OSI) dog. (Anna Burns/Black Press Media photo)
Surrey Police Service adds trained stress-relief dog to crew