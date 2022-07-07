Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (July 7, 2022)

Our weekly collection of compliments and complaints sent in by readers

• A huge pile of rotten tomatoes to Mayor Doug McCallum for not displaying the Pride flag at Surrey City Hall. Bunches of red roses to Brenda Locke for saying that if she is elected mayor, she would display the flag.

• Rotten tomatoes to the City of Surrey for not building a new pool in Whalley. Strange how they’re extending Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, yet there’s no pool being added in that facility. Why should Whalley residents have to travel all the way to Guildford, Newton or Surrey Sport and Leisure? Poor planning as far as I’m concerned.

• Rotten tomatoes to the City of Surrey’s parks department for letting the grass grow around multiple playgrounds and skate parks so high that in some places it’s six inches.

• Rotten tomatoes to people who shove their beliefs down your throat. Whether you believe in God or Mother Nature, it’s nobody’s business but your own.

• Yellow roses to our grandson for making the Honour Roll and spending many hours picking up street garbage around Newton. Thank you.

• A casino full of red and white roses to the two young gentlemen who, on June 28 outside Cascades Casino, came to my aid after I had fallen and couldn’t get up. I failed to get their names but they will never know how much I appreciated their help and concern.

• Rotten tomatoes to idiots setting off illegal fireworks well past midnight on Canada Day.



