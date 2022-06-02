Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (June 2, 2022)

Our weekly collection of compliments and complaints sent in by readers

• Rotten tomatoes to landlords charging legal suite prices for illegal suites.

• Rotten tomatoes to the City of Surrey for the curbs put in along 132 Street for a bike lane. How are people supposed to pull over for emergency vehicles? What an utter waste of money.

• Two dozen beautiful red roses to a retired policeman and his wife who saw me fall near my home in Elim Village and picked me up. When it was clear that I was OK, he offered to walk me home. Another wonderful example of being helped by police.

• I was recently at the Delta Safeway when my card starting acting up at the till and a blonde woman came over and paid for my groceries. She then refused to take cash for my bill. She left before I could get her name. All I know is she had a big yellow purse and she deserves a rose and a big thanks for her kindness.

• Roses to drivers who wave to say thanks when you let them cut in line.



