Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (June 23, 2022)

• I am fuming that someone would take my children’s newspaper cart – again. Both my children had carts when they started. Sadly, my daughters’ original cart was taken from our yard about five months ago, as a result we had been chaining up the second cart. Now this was taken while delivering the papers. Rotten tomatoes to the thieves.

• Rotten tomatoes to Surrey’s MPs and MLAs for just standing by and letting the mayor continue to do whatever he wants whenever he wants at the expense of the taxpayers.

• Rotten tomatoes to a certain group of people that caused a lot trouble at a council meeting. To be fair, I am not a fan of Doug McCallum. I do not like him any more than you do, but that group needs to find something else to focus on and move on.

• Roses to the senior who has been bringing the Surrey Now-Leader to our home for several years in Chimney Hills. He comes in all kinds of weather. Yes, we know he gets paid but certainly not enough to endure some of the weather we had last winter, not to mention the heat of last summer. By the way, we look forward to the Now-Leader each week and feel every Surrey resident should read it. If they get all their news from their cell phones, they miss so much.

• Roses to schools in Surrey that send their lost and found clothing to schools in need at the end of each school year. Please help schools that have a breakfast and lunch program. We have youth in need of our help.



