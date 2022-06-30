Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (June 30, 2022)

• Big fat rotten tomatoes to our neighbour who has gotten a big dog that barks endlessly, completely destroying the peace of the neighbourhood. Big blooming roses to the people out there who actually train and care for their dogs.
• I would like to send a big load of rotten tomatoes to Doug McCallum for raising my property taxes 32 per cent this year after promising no more than a 2.9 per cent increase.
• Rotten tomatoes to truck owners who can’t stay on their own side of the road or parking stall. Perhaps a smaller vehicle would suit your driving skills.
• Rotten tomatoes to the people responsible for removing the only shaded back-to-back outdoor wooden benches at the corner of 73 Avenue and 137 Street in Newton.
• Rotten tomatoes to the person who said, “We should listen to each other.” You have not listened for the last three-and-a-half years. Why do you want to listen now? Too late.
• Rotten tomatoes to MLA Jinny Sims for running for Surrey mayor. What have you done to support Surrey residents? Nothing! You will split the vote in the next municipal election.
• On June 22, three friends and I met at the White Spot in Guildford for lunch. Would really like to send a double bouquet of roses to the kind gentleman who picked up the tab for our entire table! A total random act of kindness to four old ladies!! Kudos and thank you so much. It totally made our day and we all plan on paying it forward.
