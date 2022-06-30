Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (June 30, 2022)

Our weekly collection of compliments and complaints sent in by readers

Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to edit@surreynowleader.com.

CLICK HERE to send us your submissions.

• Big fat rotten tomatoes to our neighbour who has gotten a big dog that barks endlessly, completely destroying the peace of the neighbourhood. Big blooming roses to the people out there who actually train and care for their dogs.

• I would like to send a big load of rotten tomatoes to Doug McCallum for raising my property taxes 32 per cent this year after promising no more than a 2.9 per cent increase.

• Rotten tomatoes to truck owners who can’t stay on their own side of the road or parking stall. Perhaps a smaller vehicle would suit your driving skills.

• Rotten tomatoes to the people responsible for removing the only shaded back-to-back outdoor wooden benches at the corner of 73 Avenue and 137 Street in Newton.

• Rotten tomatoes to the person who said, “We should listen to each other.” You have not listened for the last three-and-a-half years. Why do you want to listen now? Too late.

• Rotten tomatoes to MLA Jinny Sims for running for Surrey mayor. What have you done to support Surrey residents? Nothing! You will split the vote in the next municipal election.

• On June 22, three friends and I met at the White Spot in Guildford for lunch. Would really like to send a double bouquet of roses to the kind gentleman who picked up the tab for our entire table! A total random act of kindness to four old ladies!! Kudos and thank you so much. It totally made our day and we all plan on paying it forward.



edit@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Roses and Rotten TomatoesSurrey