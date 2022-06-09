Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to edit@surreynowleader.com.

Opinion

Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (June 9, 2022)

Our weekly collection of compliments and complaints sent in by readers

• A police cruiser full of red roses to the Surrey Police Service for continuing to push forward, despite being off to a rocky start. It’s a shame how the old boys club of RCMP and the National Police Federation have thrown up every political barrier and roadblock to keep their contract. It’s about time we have local control over our own police force.

• Bushes of red roses to residents who maintain/clear their shrubbery and debris from sidewalks adjacent to their homes. Many in Surrey seem to be neglecting this and many sidewalks are vanishing due to crowding of low-hanging trees, shrubs and encroaching plant overgrowth.

• Roses to the kind lady and her son who saw me struggling with heavy groceries at the Real Canadian Superstore at King’s Cross Shopping Centre and insisted on helping. They told me to put my heavy grocery basket into their empty shopping cart and backtracked to my parking spot before going back into the store to do their own shopping. They truly ‘lightened my load’ and brightened my day.

• Roses to the young man who came to my rescue when my electric scooter broke down on the corner of 138th and 72nd. Thank you for calling my mobility company for me, and being concerned that I was in a safe place while waiting for them. I am extremely grateful.

• Rotten tomatoes to Trump-like politics in Surrey. We need leaders with wisdom for our city and who show they are honest, kind and listen to suggestions from all people living in Surrey.


Cole’s Notes: Hayden Christensen deserves better from Canadians

