Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to newsroom@surreynowleader.com.

Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to newsroom@surreynowleader.com.

Opinion

Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (March 23, 2023)

Our weekly collection of compliments and complaints sent in by readers

CLICK HERE to send us your submissions.

• Rotten tomatoes to the builders of the ugly narrow townhouses taking up so much space in Fleetwood. These units are the spitting images of shoeboxes and milk cartons. They do nothing to enhance the character of the neighbourhood.

• Rotten tomatoes to mayor and council over the proposed tax increases. How many homeowners have illegal suites they are not declaring and are using services at our expense? Find ways to get more money. How many people have buses or big rigs parked on their property or on the road? They should require a permit to park, as is done in other municipalities.

• Rotten tomatoes to former city councillor Laurie Guerra. I can’t believe she had the courage to show her face at a council meeting. The taxpayers are up to here because of the financial mess at City Hall that her and her ilk created. I’m glad she lost the municipal election last October. Good riddance.

• Rotten tomatoes to all these shiny new condos being built in Whalley. How’s that going to solve the homeless problem? You’re only pushing them from one neighbourhood to another. We need more affordable housing, and a mental health hospital like Riverview. Trying to beautify an ugly ghetto is like putting ribbon on a piece of garbage.

• Roses and thank you to the City of Surrey for Newton Seniors Centre coffee and lunch program affordable meals and a great place to meet other seniors. Roses to Colleen at the front desk for always being so helpful.


newsroom@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Roses and Rotten TomatoesSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
TO THE POINT: When did it become a crime to ask questions?

Just Posted

A pair of bald eagle parents-to-be are carefully taking care of two eggs, laid March 17 and March 20. Two other pairs in Delta and South Surrey appear to be making efforts toward breeding eggs of their own, all visible on 24/7 live camera streams on the Hancock Wildlife Foundation website. (Hancock Wildlife Foundation/Facebook)
VIDEO: White Rock bald eagle pair hopeful parents-to-be with two eggs laid

Sean Trevor Cuddeford, 36, has been charged with break and enter and obstructing a peace officer (File photo: Transit Police)
Police arrest man in Surrey wanted on Canada-wide warrant

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
Surrey artist Sandvoss ‘goes for the jugular’ with paintings of Bezos, Musk, Trump and others

Jennifer Gardiner wears #12 for Ohio State Buckeyes, a team she led with 57 points this season. (Photo: ohiostatebuckeyes.com)
NCAA final heartbreak for Surrey’s Gardiner, who’s motivated to win again in 5th year at Ohio State