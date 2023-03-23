Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (March 23, 2023)

Our weekly collection of compliments and complaints sent in by readers

• Rotten tomatoes to the builders of the ugly narrow townhouses taking up so much space in Fleetwood. These units are the spitting images of shoeboxes and milk cartons. They do nothing to enhance the character of the neighbourhood.

• Rotten tomatoes to mayor and council over the proposed tax increases. How many homeowners have illegal suites they are not declaring and are using services at our expense? Find ways to get more money. How many people have buses or big rigs parked on their property or on the road? They should require a permit to park, as is done in other municipalities.

• Rotten tomatoes to former city councillor Laurie Guerra. I can’t believe she had the courage to show her face at a council meeting. The taxpayers are up to here because of the financial mess at City Hall that her and her ilk created. I’m glad she lost the municipal election last October. Good riddance.

• Rotten tomatoes to all these shiny new condos being built in Whalley. How’s that going to solve the homeless problem? You’re only pushing them from one neighbourhood to another. We need more affordable housing, and a mental health hospital like Riverview. Trying to beautify an ugly ghetto is like putting ribbon on a piece of garbage.

• Roses and thank you to the City of Surrey for Newton Seniors Centre coffee and lunch program affordable meals and a great place to meet other seniors. Roses to Colleen at the front desk for always being so helpful.



