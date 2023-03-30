Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (March 30, 2023)

Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to newsroom@surreynowleader.com.

• A big, annoying, smelly bag full of tomatoes go out to certain people who think women with short hair are boys. Who are you to judge the way we look and decide to look?

• Last month, I had to rush my 36-year-old son with Down Syndrome and Autism to Surrey Memorial Hospital because he had swallowed a wiener, which totally obstructed his esophagus very close to his airway. I have absolute praise and gratitude for the staff at SMH for their swift action and for their outstanding patience looking after a strong, frightened and combative young man. They were all so kind and understanding and saved my son’s life. Thank you so much, I will forever be grateful to all of you that I have my loving boy.

• Rotten tomatoes to the people who recorded and shared the terrible video of the man being stabbed in Vancouver. I get that they may have been in shock but I couldn’t believe nobody was doing anything to help.

• Rotten tomatoes to the state of customer service in general. We now have staff members handing us our coffee without saying anything of even looking at us.



