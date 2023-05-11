Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to newsroom@surreynowleader.com.

Opinion

Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (May 11, 2023)

Our weekly collection of compliments and complaints sent in by readers

• Both roses and rotten tomatoes to the mayor and council of Surrey. I would like to see the RCMP remain in Surrey also, even signed the petition and voted. However, I hope you realize that there are other important issues that need to be dealt with that are important too.

• Rotten tomatoes to flaky people who use Facebook marketplace for buying and selling and then don’t follow through. Time wasters.

• Bouquets of red roses to the Museum of Surrey for hosting the Royal Cheers art display for King Charles’ coronation. Vivat rex!

• Rotten tomatoes to the contractors who demolish buildings without permits and break the natural gas line, endangering lives.

• Rotten tomatoes and horse manure too, to Fraser Downs. I made a reservation weeks ago and they crossed my name out and gave my table to a regular and put me in grandstand seating.

• Rotten tomatoes to whomever stole my red dress I had hanging in my tree to honour murdered and missing Indigenous women on May 5. You should return it!

• Rotten tomatoes to neighbours in otherwise beautiful areas who bring the neighbourhood down by not putting one lick of effort into their yards, decks and/or patios. Show some pride in your home and stop being so lazy.

• Roses to people who care for animals who need extra attention and care. Thank you for all you do.

Pop-up banner image