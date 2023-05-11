Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (May 11, 2023)

Our weekly collection of compliments and complaints sent in by readers

Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to newsroom@surreynowleader.com.

CLICK HERE to send us your submissions.

• Both roses and rotten tomatoes to the mayor and council of Surrey. I would like to see the RCMP remain in Surrey also, even signed the petition and voted. However, I hope you realize that there are other important issues that need to be dealt with that are important too.

• Rotten tomatoes to flaky people who use Facebook marketplace for buying and selling and then don’t follow through. Time wasters.

• Bouquets of red roses to the Museum of Surrey for hosting the Royal Cheers art display for King Charles’ coronation. Vivat rex!

• Rotten tomatoes to the contractors who demolish buildings without permits and break the natural gas line, endangering lives.

• Rotten tomatoes and horse manure too, to Fraser Downs. I made a reservation weeks ago and they crossed my name out and gave my table to a regular and put me in grandstand seating.

• Rotten tomatoes to whomever stole my red dress I had hanging in my tree to honour murdered and missing Indigenous women on May 5. You should return it!

• Rotten tomatoes to neighbours in otherwise beautiful areas who bring the neighbourhood down by not putting one lick of effort into their yards, decks and/or patios. Show some pride in your home and stop being so lazy.

• Roses to people who care for animals who need extra attention and care. Thank you for all you do.

white_check_mark



newsroom@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Roses and Rotten TomatoesSurrey