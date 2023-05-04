Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to newsroom@surreynowleader.com.

Opinion

Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (May 4, 2023)

Our weekly collection of compliments and complaints sent in by readers

• Rotten tomatoes to Mayor Brenda Locke for not knowing when to call it quits. This policing issue has dragged on long enough. Take the loss gracefully and move on. We thought you were better than this.

• Rotten tomatoes to Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke and her team of councillors for making poor decisions for our city. She should listen to the B.C government’s recommendations to move forward with the Surrey Police Service, not with RCMP. She should do the right thing. Time to focus on other things, like infrastructure.

• Rotten tomatoes to former mayor Doug McCallum who left us with a huge load that includes 17 per cent taxes, debt from his court case and who knows what else. What a legacy you left. We do not want to hear from you anymore.

• Roses to taxpayers in B.C. for their generous offer to subsidize the SPS to the tune of $150 million. Also it appears we are permitted to poach your officers for the SPS.

• Roses to the stranger who rendered first aid to me and walked me and Kilo home when I fell on the sidewalk after my daughter’s dog darted at a squirrel. There are still kind people in this world. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

• Rotten tomatoes to the person who dropped off mattresses in our neighbourhood. You should have asked the city for a free pickup or taken them to Surrey Transfer Station. There is a camera that the City of Surrey installed where you dumped the mattresses. Hope you get the $10,000 fine.

Roses and Rotten Tomatoes

OUR VIEW: Farnworth fumbled Surrey cops process

