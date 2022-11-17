Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to edit@surreynowleader.com.

Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Nov. 17, 2022)

Our weekly collection of compliments and complaints sent in by readers

• A truck loaded with rotten tomatoes to our new mayor. This city is too large for the RCMP to handle. We need our own local police force to get this place under control. The head of our police should be in Surrey, not Ottawa.

• Roses to McDonalds’ drive thru staff. Your smile and genuine ‘hello, how are you?’ were the bright spot I needed. I received bad news earlier about my mom and was feeling sad and your big smile and greeting touched me.

• Roses to our hero who rescued my daughter whose wheelchair was stuck half off its ramp on her way into White Spot for her birthday lunch and even paid for her lunch!

• I love to see the fireworks outside my windows. It’s a great show but I do need to complain about the fact that no police showed up and it’s now 2 a.m. The smoke in the air is so bad we can’t see our trees from 30 feet due to smoke. It’s very bad for our elderly. Rotten tomatoes to the people setting them.

• Rotten tomatoes to Surrey’s bylaw department and to the people that break the bylaws. Why have bylaws if you can’t enforce them? I live near Parkwood Drive and for the past week I have listened to fireworks every night and some nights right to 3 a.m. I have called many times to Surrey bylaw. People advertise on the poles in Newton Athletic Park and on 72 Avenue – “Fireworks for sale, call this number.” If you can’t enforce bylaws, then just ban fireworks altogether.


edit@surreynowleader.com
