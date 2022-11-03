Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Nov. 3, 2022)

Our weekly collection of compliments and complaints sent in by readers

Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to edit@surreynowleader.com.

CLICK HERE to send us your submissions.

• Two dozen roses for the woman at a Langley restaurant who paid for my wife’s and my own supper while she was setting up for her husband’s birthday party. Very much unexpected and even more appreciated.

• Rotten tomatoes to our mayor-elect, who wants to turn back the clock half a century. Surrey is a fast-growing city that needs more schools, recreation facilities and a locally accountable police force. Stop wasting our time and resources on your personal vendetta against the outgoing mayor.

• Beautiful red roses to mayor-elect Brenda Locke. I totally agree that we should put a stop to this unwanted, ill-conceived, expensive police transition. This whole thing is nothing more than a disorganized, embarrassing mess that was rushed by the outgoing mayor for purely selfish reasons.

• An entire truck convoy of rancid, rotten tomatoes to the various neighbours and organizations who subjected us to an hours-long barrage of so-called “celebratory” explosive devices on a weeknight. It sounded like the cinematic soundtrack of an artillery battle. With a household of people with sensory issues, and without advance warning, no one was celebrating here.

• It is now 11:08 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, and there is still fireworks going on! Why do people feel it is necessary to keep our kids awake and animals scared?

• Rotten tomatoes to the person letting off fireworks after midnight on Oct 24. Get a life, people are trying to sleep. Also to the bylaw officers: do your job.

• Rotten tomatoes to the government in B.C. for not dropping the fuel tax on diesel fuel. Give the consumer a break – you are driving food prices through the roof.

• Rotten tomatoes to me for being insensitive and letting my frustrations prevent me from being a better husband after she made an honest mistake. I should have been more understanding.



edit@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Roses and Rotten TomatoesSurrey