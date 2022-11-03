Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Nov. 3, 2022)

• Two dozen roses for the woman at a Langley restaurant who paid for my wife’s and my own supper while she was setting up for her husband’s birthday party. Very much unexpected and even more appreciated.
• Rotten tomatoes to our mayor-elect, who wants to turn back the clock half a century. Surrey is a fast-growing city that needs more schools, recreation facilities and a locally accountable police force. Stop wasting our time and resources on your personal vendetta against the outgoing mayor.
• Beautiful red roses to mayor-elect Brenda Locke. I totally agree that we should put a stop to this unwanted, ill-conceived, expensive police transition. This whole thing is nothing more than a disorganized, embarrassing mess that was rushed by the outgoing mayor for purely selfish reasons.
• An entire truck convoy of rancid, rotten tomatoes to the various neighbours and organizations who subjected us to an hours-long barrage of so-called “celebratory” explosive devices on a weeknight. It sounded like the cinematic soundtrack of an artillery battle. With a household of people with sensory issues, and without advance warning, no one was celebrating here.
• It is now 11:08 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, and there is still fireworks going on! Why do people feel it is necessary to keep our kids awake and animals scared?
• Rotten tomatoes to the person letting off fireworks after midnight on Oct 24. Get a life, people are trying to sleep. Also to the bylaw officers: do your job.
• Rotten tomatoes to the government in B.C. for not dropping the fuel tax on diesel fuel. Give the consumer a break – you are driving food prices through the roof.
• Rotten tomatoes to me for being insensitive and letting my frustrations prevent me from being a better husband after she made an honest mistake. I should have been more understanding.
