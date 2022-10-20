Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Oct. 20, 2022)

Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to edit@surreynowleader.com.

• Roses to believers in karma and the following quote: “Three things cannot long be hidden; the sun, the moon, and the truth.” The truth was revealed in Saturday’s municipal election.

• Roses and roses to our new Mayor Brenda Locke. We finally will have honesty and integrity back in the City of Surrey. Way to go Brenda, you did it.

• Red roses to all of the Surrey volunteers for canvassing for Brenda Locke and her Surrey Connect candidates, putting in hundreds of hours to ensure their win. Time to make Surrey a beautiful city again, bringing back transparency, honesty and integrity.

• Lots of beautiful red roses to all the City of Surrey employees and their local union. It’s so admirable how you all stayed resilient and professional throughout the election. It can be tough to adjust to what we call tumultuous times but keep up the great work. We salute all of you!

• Rotten tomatoes to the drivers of two huge City of Surrey trucks. They rolled into Green Timbers and threw a perfectly good grocery cart in the compactor on the truck. I had just written down the location of this cart for the store when the trucks rolled up. Rotten tomatoes to people who take the carts to get their groceries home. Grocery stores, please charge $1 to use a cart or put locks on the wheels so your carts do not leave the lot.

• Roses to Grecos Specialty Foods in Surrey. They gave me a wonderful experience with so much to choose from. I loved my personalized help. Thank you.

• Roses from two senior citizens to two kind young men. On Oct 4, we were heading to lunch at White Spot on 72 Avenue and Scott Road. The men held opened the door for us. They were very kind. Later, as they were leaving, they told us to enjoy our day. When we went to get our bill, the server advised us the men had paid for our lunches. What a thoughtful and generous action from strangers. A big thank you to them.

• Rotten tomatoes to the drivers who don’t know what the “auto” setting does. When it’s off, you have no tail lights. And to drivers in pick-up trucks, turn your driving lights off – you are blinding others.



