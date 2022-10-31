Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to edit@surreynowleader.com.

Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to edit@surreynowleader.com.

Opinion

Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Oct. 27, 2022)

Our weekly collection of compliments and complaints sent in by readers

CLICK HERE to send us your submissions.

• A dump truck of rotten tomatoes to the 65 per cent of eligible voters who chose to abstain from the civic election. Your right to vote was earned by the blood of every Canadian who died in war. You have dishonoured their sacrifice and their memory.

• Roses to our new mayor Brenda Locke. I’m happy to have voted for you and that wonderful victory speech you gave makes me love Surrey even more. It’s safe to say now that the city I grew up in during these past 25 years is no longer a joke.

• Rotten tomatoes to grocery stores. While I appreciate that a few are freezing prices, how about removing the forced quantities a person has to buy to get the sale price? I know I don’t like having to buy more than I need and usually end up paying more for one, then wasting product. It’s especially a hardship for families and seniors.

• Lovely roses to the good citizens who show their respect to their neighbours, community and first responders and set a good example to their children by abiding by Surrey’s fireworks bylaws.

• Rotten tomatoes to Doug Elford for his comment to ‘quit picking’ on Doug McCallum and move on – the outgoing mayor has been picking on a large group of Surrey residents for four years.

• Rotten tomatoes to those who ran for council and mayor. We never see or hear from most of them until the months leading up to the election.

• A trunk full of rotten tomatoes and a moving violation ticket to those who signal so late when turning as to convey no useful information about their intentions. At least try to be courteous behind the wheel. Is that too much to ask?

• Many buckets of rotten tomatoes for the truck, dump and semis, that feel they can only drive with their engine brakes going down 152nd in Fleetwood. Learn how to drive and to know the rules of the road in a residential area.


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Roses and Rotten TomatoesSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
THE MOJ: Can a restored and revived Rourke lead the Lions to the promised land?

Just Posted

Outgoing Surrey mayor Doug McCallum arrives to court in Surrey on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 at the beginning of his seven-day public mischief trial. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Outgoing Surrey mayorDoug McCallum pleads not guilty to public mischief

Surrey Eagles defenceman Ty Brassington steers a Nanaimo Clippers player away from the net, guarded by Eli Pulver, during the Eagles’ 5-2 loss at Nanaimo’s Frank Crane Arena on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (Submitted photo: Gary Dorland/ Nanaimo Clippers)
Island split for Surrey Eagles as team falls to division-leading Clippers, tops Grizzlies

In January, the B.C. leg of the Snowed In Comedy Tour will feature, from left to right, Paul Myrehaug, Dan Quinn, Erica Sigurdson and Pete Zedlacher.
‘Canada’s biggest stand-up comedy tour’ is coming to Surrey in January

(Gerri Jones photo, courtesy of Delta Photo Club)
Still life, food photography focus of Delta Photo Club Zoom workshop