Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Oct. 27, 2022)

• A dump truck of rotten tomatoes to the 65 per cent of eligible voters who chose to abstain from the civic election. Your right to vote was earned by the blood of every Canadian who died in war. You have dishonoured their sacrifice and their memory.

• Roses to our new mayor Brenda Locke. I’m happy to have voted for you and that wonderful victory speech you gave makes me love Surrey even more. It’s safe to say now that the city I grew up in during these past 25 years is no longer a joke.

• Rotten tomatoes to grocery stores. While I appreciate that a few are freezing prices, how about removing the forced quantities a person has to buy to get the sale price? I know I don’t like having to buy more than I need and usually end up paying more for one, then wasting product. It’s especially a hardship for families and seniors.

• Lovely roses to the good citizens who show their respect to their neighbours, community and first responders and set a good example to their children by abiding by Surrey’s fireworks bylaws.

• Rotten tomatoes to Doug Elford for his comment to ‘quit picking’ on Doug McCallum and move on – the outgoing mayor has been picking on a large group of Surrey residents for four years.

• Rotten tomatoes to those who ran for council and mayor. We never see or hear from most of them until the months leading up to the election.

• A trunk full of rotten tomatoes and a moving violation ticket to those who signal so late when turning as to convey no useful information about their intentions. At least try to be courteous behind the wheel. Is that too much to ask?

• Many buckets of rotten tomatoes for the truck, dump and semis, that feel they can only drive with their engine brakes going down 152nd in Fleetwood. Learn how to drive and to know the rules of the road in a residential area.



