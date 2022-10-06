Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Oct. 6, 2022)

Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to edit@surreynowleader.com.

• Rotten tomatoes to people who own multiple oversize vehicles and park them in front of other people’s houses for days on end. Residents who pay taxes should not have to park far away from their houses because you are unable to fit in your garage.

• A belated (but still heartfelt) big bouquet of roses to people who came to my assistance a few weeks ago when I had a dead battery at the Winners at Morgan Creek. Roadside assistance was extremely busy and I was number 15 on hold for help. My son was in North Vancouver and unable to assist until much later. I called my trusty neighbour, Deanna K., who had booster cables in her car and was close by. Also, a young lady named Maya (of Maya’s ice cream shop on Marine Drive in White Rock) and her dad Dan, saw that my car hood was raised and stopped to see if they could help. My neighbour was on her way with booster cables so I told them I would be fine. They said they would do their shopping and if I was still there, would lend a hand. They returned a few minutes later, my neighbour had arrived, and Maya and Dan took care of all the necessary connections and I was on my way very quickly. Many thanks to all three!

• Rotten tomatoes to all the women who wear white dresses when a guest at wedding. White is saved for the bride only.

• Rotten tomatoes to drivers who leave their headlights on “auto” at night. You have no tail lights on.

• Rotten tomatoes to the mayor who is promising all sorts of expensive projects at a whim. How can we afford them? You have already raised our taxes so high we cannot afford you any longer.

• Roses to candidates who are running against the mayor. It’s nice that you say you want to make changes, but I really hope you have a lot more to offer on your platform besides keeping the RCMP. How about fixing the potholes in the broken roads, hiring additional first responders or creating better working conditions for auxiliary staff?



