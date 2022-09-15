Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Sept. 15, 2022)

Our weekly collection of compliments and complaints sent in by readers

• Rotten tomatoes to the courts that let unstable people have day passes or be discharged, only for these unstable people to commit more crimes. Then the RCMP/ police are told to go find them. What a terrible cycle. We deserve to feel safe.

• Roses to the people who helped my father when he fell at the Sunshine Hills Safeway on Saturday, Sept. 3. His family greatly appreciates that you took your time in caring for him. He is still recuperating and doing well.

• Rotten tomatoes to myself for allowing a telephone scammer to get me. “Your granddaughter’s in jail and needs to be bailed out!” Spent a good part of the afternoon on the phone with the ‘public defender’ on what happened and how to get my 14-year-old grandchild out of jail. Good news, my grandchild is great, and I am getting the ‘bail’ money back. My reason to writing this is to warn all seniors, it can happen to you! We must all decide on a ‘safe’ word and give it to each of our family. If you get a call, ask for the ‘safe’ word.

• A lovely bookshelf full of red roses to the Clayton Heights library. This place is very well designed and has some of my favourite DVD documentaries. Amazing!

• A library full of long stemmed roses to Surrey library for all the great prizes for the kids for the summer reading program.

• Roses to all first responders, Surrey RCMP, firefighters, paramedics, nurses and doctors for your dedicated service to Surrey residents. An enormous thanks for everything you do for us and for working over the long Labour Day weekend, being away from your families. All of you are valued and appreciated.

• Rotten tomatoes to Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum and mayoral candidate Sukh Dhaliwal for not showing up for the debate Sept. 7. What are you both afraid of?

• A beautiful Bouquet of sweet red roses to the Grandview Heights pool. It is by far the best pool I have ever swam at in the City Of Surrey. This facility is always clean and the water is fresh and cool.



