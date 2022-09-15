Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to edit@surreynowleader.com.

Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to edit@surreynowleader.com.

Opinion

Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Sept. 15, 2022)

Our weekly collection of compliments and complaints sent in by readers

CLICK HERE to send us your submissions.

• Rotten tomatoes to the courts that let unstable people have day passes or be discharged, only for these unstable people to commit more crimes. Then the RCMP/ police are told to go find them. What a terrible cycle. We deserve to feel safe.

• Roses to the people who helped my father when he fell at the Sunshine Hills Safeway on Saturday, Sept. 3. His family greatly appreciates that you took your time in caring for him. He is still recuperating and doing well.

• Rotten tomatoes to myself for allowing a telephone scammer to get me. “Your granddaughter’s in jail and needs to be bailed out!” Spent a good part of the afternoon on the phone with the ‘public defender’ on what happened and how to get my 14-year-old grandchild out of jail. Good news, my grandchild is great, and I am getting the ‘bail’ money back. My reason to writing this is to warn all seniors, it can happen to you! We must all decide on a ‘safe’ word and give it to each of our family. If you get a call, ask for the ‘safe’ word.

• A lovely bookshelf full of red roses to the Clayton Heights library. This place is very well designed and has some of my favourite DVD documentaries. Amazing!

• A library full of long stemmed roses to Surrey library for all the great prizes for the kids for the summer reading program.

• Roses to all first responders, Surrey RCMP, firefighters, paramedics, nurses and doctors for your dedicated service to Surrey residents. An enormous thanks for everything you do for us and for working over the long Labour Day weekend, being away from your families. All of you are valued and appreciated.

• Rotten tomatoes to Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum and mayoral candidate Sukh Dhaliwal for not showing up for the debate Sept. 7. What are you both afraid of?

• A beautiful Bouquet of sweet red roses to the Grandview Heights pool. It is by far the best pool I have ever swam at in the City Of Surrey. This facility is always clean and the water is fresh and cool.


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Roses and Rotten TomatoesSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Message from Ryan Reynolds helps Black Press reporter celebrate end of cancer journey

Just Posted

Chubby Cree in a photo posted to the drum duo’s Facebook page.
Grandmother and grandson drum up Chubby Cree, in Surrey ahead of Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Rowers compete at the 2016 Head of the Nicomekl Regatta. This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday. (File photo)
Rowers to battle for Head of the Nicomekl crown this weekend

Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to edit@surreynowleader.com.
Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Sept. 15, 2022)

Rubble, the orange tabby kitten rescued by BC SPCA in Surrey (Submitted photo: BC SPCA)
‘Feisty’ kitten rescued in Surrey after being stuck under debris for two days