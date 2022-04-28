Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to edit@surreynowleader.com.

Opinion

Roses & Rotten Tomatoes (April 28, 2022)

Our weekly collection of compliments and complaints sent in by readers

• Rotten tomatoes to the despicable person who tied up and abandoned a sweet tan and white Pittie X in a Tynehead dump lot. You dumped her like garbage, leaving her to defend herself from coyotes. Roses for the fact your actions afforded me the opportunity to adopt an amazing young dog who lived a full and pampered life until her passing last month at aged 13. She was loved.

• A bunch of roses to the nursing staff at Elim Village H2W for taking care of dad until he passed away. You played such a critical role in his day-to-day care as he totally depended on you. A special thank you to Susan!

• And more roses to the Wellness team at Elim. COVID-19 has been brutally hard on the elderly who were separated from their loved ones for long periods of time. Jenn and the wellness team cheerfully and diligently arranged for Skype, phone, balcony and window visits. Their patience, care and excellent communication kept families and residents connected to each other; a literal lifeline. May your kindness be rewarded a thousand times in a thousand ways.

• Not a rotten, but regular tomato to Frank Bucholtz’s most recent column regarding the upcoming municipal election. I respectfully disagree with his claim that many people support the mayor’s move to bring in Surrey Police Service. Most of us residents who’ve lived in Surrey for many years have made it clear that we do not want our beloved RCMP replaced with an expensive municipal police force. Let’s keep the RCMP in Surrey and kick Doug McCallum out of Surrey.

• This very grateful senior sends a heart-felt thank you to a dear special lady and her sweetheart daughter for paying my grocery bill Feb. 26th in Clayton. Sharing true kindness in our world today will create a greater positive, uplifting attitude for everyone.


