Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to edit@surreynowleader.com.

Roses & Rotten Tomatoes (April 7, 2022)

• Roses to the kind gentleman for helping my Mum and I at the Shell Station at 112th and 84th. Your help with putting air in my car tires was so appreciated.

• Rotten tomatoes to those who wear a mask but leave their nose uncovered.

• Rotten tomatoes to the City of Surrey. If the city had a proper website like SPCA to view adoptable animals, it would have better results finding them “furever” homes.

• Rotten tomatoes to the City of Surrey for not maintaining roads at all. Big potholes everywhere and poor planning.

• Rotten tomatoes to dog owners who do not pick up after their dog – even worse are the dog owners who pick up the poo and toss the bag.

• A truck full of rotten tomatoes to the service company that has gone paperless and now refuses to accept cheques in order to pay the bill.

• Rotten tomatoes to Mayor Doug McCallum and his four councillors who blindly follow him for creating a Surrey I no longer recognize. In Newton, garbage everywhere, more condo development on 64 Avenue removing all the 50-plus-year-old trees, our tax money spent on the unwanted Surrey Police Service and no safe place to ride a bike. Goodbye, Surrey. I’m just sorry I won’t be able to vote McCallum out this fall.


