Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to edit@surreynowleader.com.

Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to edit@surreynowleader.com.

Opinion

Roses Rotten Tomatoes (March 24, 2022)

Our weekly collection of compliments and complaints sent in by readers

CLICK HERE to send your submissions.

• Roses and thank you to store employees and restaurant staff – and all employees, for that matter – who are wearing a mask. I will wear my mask to keep you safe.

• A bunch of roses to the people that came to my aid on Jan. 20 by Hummingbird Park as a dog attacked my Golden Retriever. Your help was greatly appreciated. A truck full of rotten tomatoes to the woman who couldn’t hold onto her dog and agreed to pay my $750 vet bill but has yet to pay a dime. Dog owners like you should own fish instead so that others are safer.

• Roses to those in White Rock who created a new ‘Exchange Zone’ outside the city’s RCMP office, to give residents a safe area to complete online transactions, as well as a location to transfer children between parents or guardians. What a great idea.

• Why do professional football leagues need dancers in skimpy outfits ? Time to end this.

• Roses to Whalley’s Camellia Residences operators who hosted a pancake breakfast Sunday that raised $4,315 for Canadian Red Cross’ Ukraine humanitarian crisis appeal. Everyone was in good spirits that morning/afternoon. A good deed!


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Roses and Rotten TomatoesSurrey

Previous story
OUR VIEW: City’s two-pool plan in Newton leaves City Centre high and dry
Next story
AND FRANKLY: Surrey charging ahead with electric vehicle station network

Just Posted

Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to edit@surreynowleader.com.
Roses Rotten Tomatoes (March 24, 2022)

Jasbir Sandhu. (Submitted photo)
Former Surrey MP thinking ‘very seriously’ about running for city council

Dawson Sucke unleashes a quick wrist shot that found the back of the net and tied the game 2-2 for Cloverdale March 23 in their semi-final game against the North East Trackers. The U18 A1 Colts ultimately lost the game 3-2 in overtime. They will now play in the bronze medal game of the U18 provincial championship tournament. (The game was played after we went to press.) (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale teams to play for both bronze and gold at provincial hockey championships

Burnaby RCMP say its prolific offender suppression team has seized about $100,000 worth of contraband cigarettes from a Surrey residence. (Photo: Burnaby RCMP handout)
Burnaby RCMP seize $100K worth of contraband cigarettes in Surrey