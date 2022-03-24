Roses Rotten Tomatoes (March 24, 2022)

Our weekly collection of compliments and complaints sent in by readers

Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to edit@surreynowleader.com.

CLICK HERE to send your submissions.

• Roses and thank you to store employees and restaurant staff – and all employees, for that matter – who are wearing a mask. I will wear my mask to keep you safe.

• A bunch of roses to the people that came to my aid on Jan. 20 by Hummingbird Park as a dog attacked my Golden Retriever. Your help was greatly appreciated. A truck full of rotten tomatoes to the woman who couldn’t hold onto her dog and agreed to pay my $750 vet bill but has yet to pay a dime. Dog owners like you should own fish instead so that others are safer.

• Roses to those in White Rock who created a new ‘Exchange Zone’ outside the city’s RCMP office, to give residents a safe area to complete online transactions, as well as a location to transfer children between parents or guardians. What a great idea.

• Why do professional football leagues need dancers in skimpy outfits ? Time to end this.

• Roses to Whalley’s Camellia Residences operators who hosted a pancake breakfast Sunday that raised $4,315 for Canadian Red Cross’ Ukraine humanitarian crisis appeal. Everyone was in good spirits that morning/afternoon. A good deed!



edit@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Roses and Rotten TomatoesSurrey