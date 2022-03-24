Roses Rotten Tomatoes (March 24, 2022)

• Roses and thank you to store employees and restaurant staff – and all employees, for that matter – who are wearing a mask. I will wear my mask to keep you safe.
• A bunch of roses to the people that came to my aid on Jan. 20 by Hummingbird Park as a dog attacked my Golden Retriever. Your help was greatly appreciated. A truck full of rotten tomatoes to the woman who couldn’t hold onto her dog and agreed to pay my $750 vet bill but has yet to pay a dime. Dog owners like you should own fish instead so that others are safer.
• Roses to those in White Rock who created a new ‘Exchange Zone’ outside the city’s RCMP office, to give residents a safe area to complete online transactions, as well as a location to transfer children between parents or guardians. What a great idea.
• Why do professional football leagues need dancers in skimpy outfits ? Time to end this.
• Roses to Whalley’s Camellia Residences operators who hosted a pancake breakfast Sunday that raised $4,315 for Canadian Red Cross’ Ukraine humanitarian crisis appeal. Everyone was in good spirits that morning/afternoon. A good deed!
edit@surreynowleader.com
