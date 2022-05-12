Roses Rotten Tomatoes (May 12, 2022)

Our weekly collection of compliments and complaints sent in by readers

Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to edit@surreynowleader.com.

• Early the other morning I was at the Fleetwood Safeway, the man ahead of me paid for my pizza. I am 90 next month and this is the first time I have been so blessed. Thank you again.

• Roses to all the mothers out there who have raised, or are raising, strong, confident respectful people! These moms are real heroes.

• Lots of red roses to Ivan Scott and his fellow volunteers from Keep the RCMP in Surrey. I’m so glad you guys are still around and speaking your truth. Please do not give up!

• All the roses to the staff making and serving brunch for Mother’s Day and the special singers at MIXT Lobby Lounge in Surrey, especially executive chef Mario, who went out of his way for our children.

• Roses to Brenda Locke and her Surrey Connect team. I agree 100 per cent that we need to take back our city. We need a solid leader who has integrity and listens to the citizens. We need a leader who will balance the budget towards creating more jobs for city staff, repairing potholes in the broken roads and hiring more first responders. October cannot come soon enough.

• Roses to The Dog’s Ear T-shirt Company in Willowbrook Mall for going above and beyond to make sure my son’s name and numbers on his new baseball jersey were just right! Thank you for your awesome customer service!

• Rotten tomatoes to the inconsiderate neighbour who refuses to clean up his cigarette butts and throws them in the common area.



