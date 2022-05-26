Roses Rotten Tomatoes (May 26, 2022)

Our weekly collection of compliments and complaints sent in by readers

• Red roses to city employees who work so hard to make this a beautiful city I’m proud to be a five-year resident of. So happy to live here.

• A heaping pile of rotten tomatoes to Premier John Horgan and his NDP for wanting to spend millions of our dollars to rebuild the museum in Victoria. That money should be spent on our health care or for looking after our vulnerable citizens. NDP has a failing grade in this province. I hope B.C. residents vote all of you out!

• Red roses to the sunshine and all the great moods it brings out in us.

• Rotten tomatoes to the youth who traumatized the young girl. Do you know you may get a criminal record that would prevent you from many opportunities in later life, like a job, or travelling to another country?

• Rotten tomatoes to Doug McCallum. I am really bothered by our mayor. He is supposed to be for the people of Surrey. I am not happy at all with what I am hearing about him using our tax dollars to pay for his legal fees. I go to grocery stores and see the prices go through the roof and can barely afford things. I live cheque to cheque and he wants us to pay his legal bill? We should take a stand – start a petition in front of city hall and say, ‘enough is enough!’

• Roses to all the firefighters, ambulance personnel, RCMP officers and social workers who helped me in Fraser Heights. Your kindness will not be forgotten.

• Roses to neighbours who take pride in their homes and yards.



