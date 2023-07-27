You won’t lose access to local news. (Black Press Media graphic)

You won’t lose access to local news. (Black Press Media graphic)

You will be able to still read and rely on local journalism. That’s a fact.

The Surrey Now-Leader news team covers events that matter

By Now-Leader staff

– – –

In light of the Online News Act, Meta has stated it will be removing Canadian journalism from Facebook in the coming days.

While our time on that particular platform is running short, we’re not going anywhere.

Our collective passion and commitment to bring you the news that matters most is unwavering.

Fires. Crime. Elections. Community Events. Sports team wins. Birthdays. Volunteering and grass-roots movements.

Through it all, we’ve been there to chronicle all that our community has been and all that it can be.

When you need us, we tell the stories that inform and hopefully share something new about your community you didn’t know before.

Top left: Police investigating a shooting in Newton that sent a man to hospital Monday afternoon are working to determine if this burned van was involved. (Screenshot from video from Shane MacKichan), Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke announces that council has voted to keep the RCMP as the police of jurisdiction in Surre on Friday, June 16, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns), Surrey Police Service Chief Constable Norm Lipinski talks to media in Surrey on Friday, June 16, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns), Fleetwood Park takes on Enver Creek in the final of the Surrey RCMP Classic against Fleetwood Parkin Surrey on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Enver Creek won 69- 68 in the final seconds. (Photo: Anna Burns), Ayodeji in the Higher Ground Dance Battle at Car Free Day in Surrey on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns), Roughly 22 Surrey firefighters battled a blaze with heavy smoke and flames in a vacant building in Whalley Sunday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photo)

So how can you stay informed?

Sign up to local newsletters, delivered right to your digital doorstep.

• Add us to your phone’s home screen. This way, in one easy click you’ll find endless local news everyday.

• Help us spread the word. Share this messaging with friends and family so they know how to find relevant local news.

We thank you for supporting the work we do,

Surrey Now-Leader

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
AND FRANKLY: Provincial decision on Surrey policing is infused with politics
Next story
LETTER – Military BRAT reunion planned for September in Comox

Just Posted

Metro Vancouver Transit Police car. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Three arrested for violent ‘unprovoked’ attack near Surrey SkyTrain station

The Coast Capital Savings building in Surrey, on King George Boulevard. (Photo: wikimedia.org)
These 9 ‘significant buildings’ in Surrey are showcased in expanded ‘Exploring Vancouver’ book

Surrey Biofuel Facility (City of Surrey photo)
Surrey aims to reduce community greenhouse gases by 45% by 2030

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will return to the skies above White Rock on Aug. 8 for a demonstration event that will include the unveiling of a commemorative sign at Memorial Park. (Canadian Forces Snowbirds photo)
Snowbirds set to return to skies over White Rock this summer