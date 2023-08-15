3 from Surrey win divisions during Maple Leaf tourney at Guildford Golf Club

Pictured from left, young Surrey-area golfers Zhongjun Daniel Qi, Satnam Gill and Ziping Chen were division winners at a Maple Leaf Junior Tour event at Guildford Golf Club on Monday, Aug. 14. (Photo courtesy MJT)

In a heat wave, Surrey nine-year-old Ziping Chen fired a sizzling six-under-par 66 at Guildford Golf Club during a Maple Leaf Junior Tour event Monday, Aug. 14.

Winner of the Boys 9-10 division, Ziping was among three Surrey-based champions at the tournament,

Titles in six divisions were on the line as well as the final chance to qualify for the season-ending, invitation-only MJT Mini Tour National Championship, to be played in Tsawwassen on Thursday, Aug. 31 and Friday, Sept 1.

Seventy young MJT golfers hit the course at Guildford including Surrey’s Satnam Gill, who won the MJT Girls 11-12 division with a 77 from the furthest tees, and fellow Surrey resident Zhongjun Daniel Qi, who scored 70 for the MJT Boys 8U title.

Vancouver’s Luna Zhou won the Girls 8U division title 10 strokes ahead of Stella Sun of White Rock, Lucy Li scored lowest in the Girls 9-10 field. Langley resident Benjamin Zeng earned the Boys 11-12 championship with 71, two strokes ahead of Richmond’s Jason Zhang, who finished second, and eight better than White Rock’s David Zhang, third.

“The win feels so good as it is my first tournament in Canada,” Zeng said in a news release on MJT’s website (maplejt.com), where scores from the Guildford tourney are posted.

Ziping Chen topped fellow Surrey-based golfer James (Chenrui) Qiu by four strokes in the Boys 9-10 division. “This win feels very good,” said Chen. “I feel very proud, but I felt it could have been better.”

The Girls 11-12 division crown and Low Overall honours went to Satnam Gill, 12, who won by a single shot over Richmond’s Avva Nguyen after shooting bogey on the final hole. “It feels good, but I could have done better,” Gill said. “I think the MJT is a wonderful place to start golf.”

Meantime, Surrey’s Zhongjun Daniel Qi held off a hard-charging Everett Quewezance, 8, from Kelowna, to win the Boys 8U division by one stroke.

“I was a bit nervous but felt like I would win,” said Qi. “I will now be focusing on the national championship and keep working on my short game.”

