3-on-3 tourney to honour late Delta basketball coach

Inaugural Delta Dunc-fest happening Sept. 2-3 at Delta Secondary School

By Ethan Reyes, special to the North Delta Reporter

A new three-on-three basketball tournament happening Labour Day weekend is paying tribute to a beloved Delta basketball coach who dedicated his life to the game and the players he mentored throughout his career.

The inaugural Delta Dunc-fest, happening Sept. 2-3 at Delta Secondary School in Ladner (4615 51st St.), is named in honour of Duncan Anderson, who taught science and coached basketball in six of Delta’s seven high schools. He passed away in 2012 at age 66 after complications from a stroke.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the Duncan Anderson Memorial Scholarship, administered by Basketball BC, which provides financial assistance to deserving young athletes pursuing their dreams of playing basketball at the collegiate level.

The tournament is the brainchild of John Anderson and two of his father’s former players, Bob Sidhu and Onkar Bahia, members of the 1993 provincial champion DSS Pacers.

Anderson, who with his siblings runs the Duncan Anderson Memorial Basketball Foundation, says basketball was more than just a game for his father and the students he coached.

“Basketball is a practice, a tool that builds relationships [and] leadership. It builds character in youth — even [in] adults,” Anderson said.

“My dad gave so much free of charge to the community and I think this [tournament] would be a great legacy for him.”

Anderson, who has a background in youth corrections, said team sports like basketball are important in young people’s lives, and he has seen first hand how the teamwork and discipline basketball elicits makes notable changes in the attitudes of youth in custody.

Tournament divisions range from Kindergarten/Grade 1 through to 35-and-over, with individual and team registration on now through Aug. 30 at eventbrite.com/e/delta-dunc-fest-3-on-3-basketball-celebration-tickets-636167663607.

While the inaugural event is being held at DSS, Anderson said the foundation plans to grow the tournament to include not only the players but the entire city.

“Our vision is having the tournament outside in downtown Ladner, closing off the streets and making it a big basketball festival with food and everything,” he said “It’ll be a great family event for the community, something the local businesses will benefit from and support.”


A new three-on-three basketball tournament happening in Delta over the Labour Day weekend is paying tribute to legendary coach Duncan Anderson and raising money for a scholarship in his name. (@deltaduncfest3v3/Instagram photo)
