3 top-tier Surrey teams advance to Elite 8 round of B.C. senior boys hoops championship

Still in the hunt are Elgin Park Orcas, Semiahmoo Thunderbirds and Fleetwood Park Dragons

Tamanawis battles Vancouver College Wednesday (March 8) at Langley Events Centre in the opening round of the 4A senior boys basketball provincials for B.C. school teams. (Submitted photo: Vancouver Sports Pictures)

Three top-tier Surrey school teams have made the Elite 8 round of the B.C. senior boys basketball provincials at Langley Events Centre, along with another in 2A and a North Delta team in 3A.

In the 4A division (for largest schools), Elgin Park Orcas, Semiahmoo Thunderbirds and Fleetwood Park Dragons won their opening-day games to advance to Thursday’s quarter-finals.

A fourth Surrey team in the division, Tamanawis Wildcats, fell out of the running for the title after losing to Vancouver College in the Sweet 16 round Wednesday (March 8).

Seven of the top eight seeds advanced to Round Two with the lone exception being the #13 Elgin Park following their 67-63 win over the #4 St. George’s School Saints. The Orcas now match up with the #5 Kelowna Owls on Thursday (March 9).

The other quarter-final game on the top half of the draw features the #1 seed Semiahmoo Thunderbirds – 116-52 winners over the Mount Baker Wild – and the #8 Terry Fox Ravens, following their 70-45 win over West Vancouver Highlanders.

The bottom half of the draw sees the #3 Vancouver College Fighting Irish play #6 Fleetwood Park Dragons. The Dragons won 75-47 over W.J. Mouat Hawks and the Irish were 84-69 winners over Tamanawis Wildcats.

The other 4A quarter-final clash features the #7 Abbotsford Senior Panthers and #2 Oak Bay Bays.

Scores and schedules are on bchighschoolbasketballchampionships.com/4aboys. Championship games will be played Saturday, March 11 at the arena on 200 Avenue. Tickets are sold at the door, and games are streamed for a fee.

In the 2A division for smaller schools, Thursday’s action sees Surrey’s third-ranked Pacific Academy Breakers play #6 John Barsby Bulldogs. Wednesday, the Bulldogs won 78-51 over Surrey’s Khalsa School Lions and the Breakers defeated Nechako Valley Vikings 78-65. Also on opening day, the #12 seed (and defending champion) Westsyde Whundas knocked off the #5 Southridge Storm 76-69.

In 3A action, North Delta Huskies beat Alberni District 71-47 to advance to Thursday’s Elite 8 round, and now play College Heights starting at 3:30 p.m.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

B.C. High School BasketballBoys basketball