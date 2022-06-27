5 Surrey soccer teams win provincial championships, with 2 headed to nationals on home turf

Surrey United scores 3 division titles in Richmond; Surrey FC and Coastal also earn championships

Five Surrey-based soccer teams were crowned provincial champions over the weekend, including two now headed to nationals.

BC Soccer’s 2022 Premier Cup games were played at Minoru Park in Richmond on Saturday and Sunday (June 25-26), with 12 trophies up for grabs in boys and girls divisions.

Three Surrey United teams were winners, including the U17 girls, U17 boys and U18 girls.

The club’s two U17 teams will now compete for national championships in Surrey this October, during the Toyota National Championships hosted by Canada Soccer. Surrey was announced as host city of the U17 championships back in March 2021, with Charlottetown hosting the U15 Cup and Vaughan, Ont., the venue for Jubilee/Challenge trophy tournaments for men’s and women’s teams.

At Minoru, Newton-based Surrey FC won the U13 boys title over Surrey United’s squad.

South Surrey’s Coastal FC U13 girls team won their championship game.

Surrey United’s U16 girls lost in the final of that division.

“BC Soccer would like to thank everyone involved in making our first Premier Cup in 3 years a great success, aided by warm weather and fierce competition, supported by countless volunteers,” the organization said on its website.

“We would also like to congratulate all the participants including referees, coaches and the players for reaching this years finals, which is a great achievement.”

In May, Surrey’s BB5 United men’s team won another Provincial A Cup championship, its second in recent years. This October, BB5 United will defend its 2019 national championship in Vaughan, Ont., following a pandemic pause on such tournaments.

