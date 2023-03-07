5K Foam Fest coming to Cloverdale this summer

Participants lollop through an obstacle in an unknown 5K Foam Fest race. (Image via facebook.com/5kfoamfestfunrun)

A unique race is coming to town.

According to raceroster.com, the 5K Foam Fest—an obstacle course fun run—will be held June 17 in Cloverdale.

“Join us for over 22 obstacles,” says a post on the website for the “Vancouver” race, being held on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds. “Rock out all day to awesome music, enjoy a free kids zone for kids 6 and under, taste delicious food, shop from local vendors and celebrate your success in our well-stocked beer garden.”

The 5k race is all about fun and foam, and lots of it, and only mostly about the many different obstacles participants will have to navigate through, or not. One can skip the obstacles in the race, if they wish.

“The 5K Foam Fest is an exciting challenge for experienced and beginner runners alike,” reads the post. “Walk it, run it, charge it, fun it; this course should be enjoyed at your own pace and all obstacles are optional.”

The race will have nearly two dozen obstacles that will include foam, mud, and water. The race will have the world’s largest inflatable waterslide, slip and slides, and mud pits. On top of the obstacles, organizers will deploy 2.5 million cubic feet of foam on race day.

In addition to the race, organizers will also set up a big festival zone that will have activities for all ages.

“Take the leap of faith on the Sky Fall for the kids at heart. The little ones can test their skills on the mini inflatable obstacle course, Bounce House, and the new Jump Off inflatable.”

There will also be music, food vendors, and a beer garden in the festival zone.

The Cloverdale race is currently 94 per cent sold. Tickets to compete in the race (spectating is free) are currently $99 and can be purchased by visiting raceroster.com and typing “Surrey” in the search bar.

There are twelve 5K Foam Fest races scheduled across Canada this summer with three being held in B.C.: Nanaimo (June 3), Sun Peaks (June 10), and Cloverdale (June 17).



