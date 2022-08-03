60 Surrey-area athletes, coaches at 2022 Canada Summer Games, with more from White Rock, Delta

Dozens of athletes from Surrey, White Rock and Delta will be in Ontario’s Niagara region to compete at the 2022 Canada Summer Games, starting Saturday (Aug. 6).
Team B.C. includes 382 athletes and 87 coaches/managers, along with 25 mission staff.
From Aug. 6-21, the Games will involve more than 5,000 young athletes and staff at what’s billed as “the top multi-sport competition in Canada,” in 18 sports at venues across 13 municipalities in Niagara. More than 1,000 hours of live competition will be streamed on niagara2022games.ca/watch.
Leading up to the Games, 17-year-old wrestler Rupinder Johal, of Abbotsford, was chosen as Team B.C.’s flag-bearer for theopening ceremony.
The 2022 Canada Summer Games are the first held since the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg, where Team B.C. finished with 146 medals, second behind Team Ontario (212 medals) and ahead of Quebec (138 medals).
At this month’s Games, Week 1 sports include baseball, beach volleyball, swimming, tennis and more, with golf, rowing, indoor volleyball, diving, cycle and other sports scheduled for Week 2 of the Games.
The list of Team B.C. athletes is posted to teambc.org, along with a searchable database of biographies.
SURREY
Sixty of the Team B.C. athletes call Surrey home (coaches, managers and staff where noted):
Divine Aniamaka, athletics
Jou-En Chang, athletics
Dolly Gabri, athletics
Jorden Hall, athletics
Kaelan House, athletics
Maya Kobylanski, athletics
Sabrina Nettey, athletics (coach)
Olivia Neuman, athletics
Thomas Rak, athletics
Jesse Thibeault, athletics
Prabhasha Wickramaarachchi, athletics
Noah Bourgeoi, baseball
Daniel Orfaly, baseball
Gurkaran Aujla, basketball
Graham Bonar, basketball (coach)
Joey Dhillon, basketball (manager)
Adam Olsen, basketball
Gurshan Sran, basketball
Macie Beck-Boreson, box lacrosse
Lexy Stevenson, box lacrosse
Levi Touhey, box lacrosse
Elizabeth Gin, cycling
Carter Baker, diving
Mattias Frohloff, diving
Michelle McLeod, diving
Lauren Kim, golf
Anya Prokopich, rugby sevens
Emalie Lynn, soccer
Madeline Norman, soccer
Yasmine Pahal, soccer
Hailey Walle, soccer
Lindsay Brown, softball (manager)
Mark Dunlop, softball (coach)
Cordell Fauht, softball
Madelyn McKinnon, softball
Erin Murphy, softball
Carleen Murray, softball
Gabrielle Papushka, softball
Nathaniel Simicic, softball
Nathan Thiessen, softball
Cory Beatt, swimming (coach)
Sergey Chernomorchenko, swimming
Leilani Fack, swimming
Sebastian Massabie, swimming
Kelly Qi, swimming
Jy Stewart, swimming (coach)
Kyden Dmitruk, volleyball
David Dooley, volleyball (coach)
Mia Naseeb Bahi, wrestling
Karanveer Mahil, wrestling
Prabhjot Mander, wrestling
Arjun Mandher, wrestling
Frank Mensah, wrestling (coach)
Kevin Berar, mission staff
Kenny Blackman Jr., athletics
Jasmine Gill, athletics (manager)
Jesaiah Penson-McCoy, athletics
Sofia Faremo, soccer
Isaac Brown, softball
Anmol Sahota, wrestling
Ryan Denman, athletics
DELTA
Team B.C. includes 14 Delta-area residents at the 2022 Canada Summer Games:
Michaela Colluney, athletics (coach)
Aiden Miller, athletics
Isla Stewart, athletics
Aidan Turner, athletics
William Anderson, baseball
Noah del Rosario, baseball
Kenneth Scott, baseball
Jared Maznik, box lacrosse
Johnathan Milne, box lacrosse
Caitlin Lawrence, rowing
Kian Proctor, soccer
Camryn Milley, softball
Eron Main, mission staff
Julie Stevens, rowing (manager)
WHITE ROCK
Team B.C. lists three White Rock-area residents at the Games:
Elijah Djordjevic, basketball
Olivia Ng, box lacrosse
Victoria McInnes, diving (coach)
