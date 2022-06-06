Abbotsford Canucks announce 2022-23 home opener date

The Abbotsford Canucks 2022-23 regular season home opener has been officially set for Friday, Oct. 28.

The American Hockey League club also revealed they will follow the home opener up with the second annual Diwali Night on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Opponents for the games will be announced when the team’s schedule is released next month.

Other announced theme nights include: Veterans Week Game (Thursday, Nov. 10), Country Night (Saturday, Nov. 12), Teddy Bear Toss (Saturday, Dec. 3) and Holidays in the Country (Sunday, Dec. 4).

“As part of the AHL scheduling process we are able to work with the league to announce up to six home dates in advance of the full schedule release in July,” stated Abbotsford Canucks CEO Rob Mullowney. “These dates were selected to give our fans the opportunity to plan for some of our biggest nights of the season.”

In other Canucks news, the organization announced the signing of forward Linus Karlsson to an entry-level deal on May 26.

Karlsson played 52 games with Skellefteå AIK of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) last season, leading the team in goals (26) and ranking second in overall scoring with 46 points. He led the SHL in scoring for a rookie and was named the league’s rookie of the year.

It’s likely that the 22-year-old will spend the majority of next season with the Abbotsford Canucks. Karlsson was a third round draft pick by the San Jose Sharks in 2018 and was acquired by the Canucks in exchange for forward Jonathan Dahlen in 2019.

The organization also announced the additions of former NHLers Mikael Samuelsson and Mike Komisarek to the player development staff.

Samuelsson, 45, most recently served as general manager of Södertälje SK in the HockeyAllsvenskan league for parts of three seasons from 2019-20 to 2021-22. He had a 13-year career in the NHL and made stops in Detroit, Florida, Vancouver, Pittsburgh, the New York Rangers, and San Jose. He collected 346 points in 699 games and also won an Olympic gold medal (2006), gold at the World Championship (2006) and a Stanley Cup in 2007-08 with Detroit.

Komisarek played 551 career regular season games over 11 seasons in the NHL as a defenceman with Montreal, Toronto, and Carolina, recording 81 points (14-67-81).

The Canucks also shared that Daniel and Henrik Sedin will transition from special advisors to the general manager to new roles within player development and will work with players on and off the ice in Vancouver and Abbotsford.

