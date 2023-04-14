Arshdeep Bains and the Abbotsford Canucks earned a 4-1 win over the Calgary Wranglers on Friday (April 14). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

Arshdeep Bains and the Abbotsford Canucks earned a 4-1 win over the Calgary Wranglers on Friday (April 14). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

Abbotsford Canucks defeat Calgary Wranglers for the second time this week

Abbotsford earns a 4-1 win over Calgary, victory marks 40th win this season for AHL team

For the second time this week, the Abbotsford Canucks shut down the Calgary Wranglers offensively and earned a 4-1 win on Friday (April 14) night.

Canucks goalie Spencer Martin was excellent and stopped 25 shots for the win. Martin has caught fire recently and has allowed just four goals in his last three starts.

A scoreless first period was broken at 10:25 of the second when Dryden Hunt scored for Calgary on the power play. Canucks captain Chase Wouters then tied the game up at 19:59 with a buzzer beater deflection that just barely beat the clock. Wouters now has eight goals this season.

The third period was all Abbotsford, as Danila Klimovich continued his strong play and connected with a power play goal at 4:56. Kilomvich was set up perfectly by Kyle Rau and the Canucks second round pick now has 16 goals – double his total from last season.

Rookie phenom Linus Karlsson put the Canucks up 3-1 at 12:39 after a great pass from John Stevens. Karlsson leads the Canucks with 24 goals this season. Arshdeep Bains then added an empty net goal at 19:33. The rookie forward now has 13 goals this season.

Abbotsford outshot Calgary 30-26 and Klimovich, Marc Gatcomb, Nils Höglander and Tristen Nielsen all recorded four shots on goal.

The Canucks also posted a win over Calgary on Wednesday (April 12).

The win was Abbotsford’s 40th on the season, which is a new franchise record. The club won 39 games in 2021-22, but did play four fewer games than this season. Abbotsford’s record is now 40-24-3-4 and they remain in fourth place in the Pacific Division. The Canucks can still catch the Colorado Eagles for third if they win their final game and Colorado loses.

In other Pacific Division news, the Bakersfield Condors will finish fifth and the Ontario Reign will finish sixth after tonight’s results. If Abbotsford places third they will match up with the Reign in round one of the playoffs, if they finish fourth they will have a playoffs rematch against the Condors.

The Canucks and Wranglers meet again on Saturday (April 15) in the final game of the season. Calgary will have some motivation, as they can clinch first place and a first round bye with at least one point.

