The Abbotsford Canucks crash the Manitoba Moose net during AHL action at the Abbotsford Centre on Tuesday (March 7). (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

The Abbotsford Canucks crash the Manitoba Moose net during AHL action at the Abbotsford Centre on Tuesday (March 7). (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford Canucks edged 4-3 by Manitoba Moose

Canucks blow early 2-0 lead and have now lost three straight

The Abbotsford Canucks recent stumbles continued with a 4-3 loss to the Manitoba Moose on Tuesday (March 7).

The Canucks have now lost three straight and have also lost their lost three games inside the Abbotsford Centre.

It was a perfect start for Abbotsford, as defenceman Quinn Schmiemann scored just 81 seconds into the game. Forwards Aatu Räty and Marc Gatcomb drew the helpers.

Vincent Arseneau then wired a shot past Manitoba goalie Arvid Holm at 4:40 give the Canucks an early 2-0 lead.

But that lead was short lived, as Manitoba got goals from Jeff Malott (18:23) and Daniel Torgersson (19:03) late in the first to even the game at two after 20 minutes. Abbotsford dominated the early portion of the first, but Manitoba took over late and outshot the Canucks 11-6.

Manitoba controlled most of the second, with Canucks goalie Spencer Martin making several big saves to keep the game tied. He couldn’t stop Moose forward Alex Limoges at 19:45 of the period and the Moose led 3-2 after two. Mantioba again had the shots on goal edge at 12-8.

Abbotsford came out flying early in the third and Justin Dowling then set up Kyle Rau perfectly at 6:07 to again knot the game up. However, that momentum was quickly stalled when Malott scored again just 1:42 later. The game devolved into a penalty parade late in the third, with Arsneau taking a slashing penalty and then receiving a 10-minute unsportsmanlike misconduct penalty.

The teams were a combined zero for seven on the power play, with many of the man advantages ending early due to additional penalties being called.

Räty, Dowling and newcomer Zach Giuttari led the way with three shots on goal apiece. Defenceman Jett Woo ended up as a +3, while forward Tristen Nielsen was a -3 on the game. Abbotsford was outshot 32-23 in the game and Martin made 28 saves in the loss.

The Canucks are coming off a pair of losses in Nevada agains the Henderson Silver Knights. The club lost 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday (March 4) and fell 5-2 to the Knights on Friday (March 3).

Abbotsford remains in third place in the Pacific Division and now have a record of 31-21-2-3

The Canucks and Moose meet again tomorrow (March 8) at 7 p.m.

Abbotsford’s home stand continues on Saturday (March 11) and Sunday (March 12) with games against the Colorado Eagles. Saturday’s game is a 7 p.m. face-off, while Sunday goes at 4 p.m.

RELATED: Abbotsford Canucks trade for Chilliwack Chiefs alum Zach Giuttari

abbotsfordBreaking NewsCanuckshockey

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
5K Foam Fest coming to Cloverdale this summer

Just Posted

In 2018, Viola Desmond was celebrated on the Canadian $10 bill. Why is she featured on this banknote? (Government of Canada photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about accomplishments by Canadian women

Participants lollop through an obstacle in an unknown 5K Foam Fest race. (Image via facebook.com/5kfoamfestfunrun)
5K Foam Fest coming to Cloverdale this summer

TEASER PHOTO
Mayor says Surrey’s new Ethics Commissioner ‘ideal’ for job he once held temporarily

Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, left, and James Hetfield perform in 2019. (File photo: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Surrey theatre’s listening party for new Metallica album in ‘pummeling surround sound’