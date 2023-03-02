Abbotsford Canucks fall 5-2 to Henderson Silver Knights

Canucks allow goal on game’s first shot, unable to climb back into game

Nils Höglander and the Abbotsford Canucks lost 5-2 to Henderson on Thursday (March 2). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

The Abbotsford Canucks started slow on Thursday (March 2) and never managed to get back into the game, falling 5-2 to the Henderson Silver Knights in Nevada.

The Silver Knights opened the scoring just 97 seconds into the game when Spencer Foo beat starting goalie Arturs Silovs and the Knights made it 2-0 at 11:15 with a goal from Daniil Chayka.

Foo puts HSK up 1-0 early pic.twitter.com/j8IsK5wgVD — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) March 3, 2023

Abbotsford was outshot 9-7 in the first and were unable to generate any quality scoring chances.

The second period was a different story, as the Canucks outshot Henderson 20-7 but Silver Knights goalie Isaiah Saville was up to the task. Abbotsford’s Nils Höglander continued his hot scoring streak and got the Canucks on the board with a power play goal at 6:42.

Hoglander continues his red hot play with a goal on the PP pic.twitter.com/tWrCWtMGkY — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) March 3, 2023

The one-goal margin wouldn’t last long though, as former Canuck Sheldon Rempal scored his 18th at 14:49 also on the power play.

Henderson added to the lead when Daniil Miromanov potted a goal at 6:42, but Abbotsford’s Jack Rathbone scored his second goal in two days with a perfect shot from the point at 10:45. Silver Knights defender Kaedan Korczak added an insurance marker at 13:28.

Rathbone with his second goal in two games, another laser. pic.twitter.com/lzqnKEatGA — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) March 3, 2023

Abbotsford outshot Henderson 35-26 and Saville made 33 saves in his first AHL start this season. He was recalled to Henderson from the ECHL’s Savannah Ghost Pirates after the Vegas Golden Knights dealt Henderson’s Michael Hutchison to the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Jonathan Quick trade earlier today.

Canucks forward Kyle Rau led all players with six shots on goal, while Phil Di Giuseppe, Quinn Schmiemann and Tristen Nielsen had four shots apiece.

Back at it on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/TlU9b6CUN5 — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) March 3, 2023

Abbotsford’s record falls to 31-20-2-2, but they remain in third place in the Pacific Division for now.

The two teams meet again on Saturday (March 4) at 7 p.m. Abbotsford time.

The next home game for the Canucks is on Tuesday (March 7) when the Manitoba Moose come to the Abbotsford Centre.

