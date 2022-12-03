The Abbotsford Canucks have signed goalie Jake Kupsky to a professional try-out agreement. (ECHL photo)

Abbotsford Canucks sign goalie Jake Kupsky

Abbotsford adds netminder after Vancouver calls up Collin Delia

A significant injury in Vancouver has led to some notable changes in the crease for the Abbotsford Canucks.

Vancouver starting goalie Thatcher Demko suffered an injury in the first period of Thursday’s (Dec. 1) game against the Florida Panthers and was forced to exit the game.

Reports are that Demko will be out for approximately six weeks, and as a result Vancouver announced on Friday (Dec. 2) that they have recalled Abbotsford Canucks goalie Collin Delia on an emergency basis.

Delia has appeared in eight games this season in Abbotsford, posting a record of 5-3, a save percentage of .884 and a goals against average of 3.44. He was signed to a one-year deal by the Canucks organization back on July 13 and prior to this season has spent the majority of his professional career with the Chicago Blackhawks organization and their AHL affiliate the Rockford Icehogs.

Delia has played in 32 NHL games and has a record of 9-12-5, a save percentage of .904 and a GAA of 3.68.

The call-up of Delia and the trade of Michael DiPietro earlier this season meant the Abbotsford Canucks had to add a goalie and on Friday they announced the signing of Jake Kupsky.

The 27-year-old Wisconsin product has spent four seasons in the ECHL and has suited up for the Idaho Steelheads, Greenville Swamp Rabbits and South Carolina Stingrays. He complied a record of 32-26-3, a save percentage of .914 and a GAA of 2.42 during his time with those teams.

He was most recently named ECHL Goaltender of the Month for the month of Nov. 2022.

The 6-3 netminder played four NCAA seasons with Union College and received third team all-star honours by the ECAC conference during his junior year in 2017-18. He was also selected by the San Jose Sharks in the seventh round (193rd overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

The Abbotsford Canucks host the Laval Rocket for the annual Teddy Bear Toss event on Saturday (Dec. 3) at 7 p.m. and then square off again with the Rocket on Sunday (Dec. 4) at 4 p.m.

Abbotsford’s home stand continues on Dec. 9 and 10 when the Manitoba Moose come to the Abbotsford Centre.

RELATED: Former Abbotsford starter Michael DiPietro traded by Canucks to Boston Bruins

