Abbotsford Canucks swept by Bakersfield Condors

The Abbotsford Canucks inaugural appearance in the Calder Cup playoffs was a short one.

The club’s first American Hockey League season is over after being swept 2-0 by the Bakersfield Condors following a 3-2 loss on Wednesday (May 4).

Sheldon Dries opened the scoring for the Canucks at 15:54 with a deflection power play goal off of a shot by Jack Rathbone and that goal held up until 18:51 of the second when Adam Cracknell tied the game up.

Dries deflects a Rathbone shot on the power play and the Canucks take a 1-0 lead pic.twitter.com/U6NLtVvWLr — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) May 5, 2022

Bakersfield gained the lead with a Brad Malone goal at 4:39 and Sheldon Rempal tied the game back up at 12:51. Condors forward scored the winning goal and the series clincher at 18:38 to put an end to year one for the Canucks.

Rempal wires a rocket after being set up by Podkolzin and it's a tie game pic.twitter.com/EtMNf8Onso — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) May 5, 2022

Marody pounces on a loose puck and puts the Condors up 3-2 with 1:22 left pic.twitter.com/lxLct6o5J2 — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) May 5, 2022

Abbotsford managed just two even-strength goals in two games and the offence that averaged 3.38 goals per game in the regular season dried up against the Condors.

Rempal led the Canucks with six shots on goal and Abbotsford was outshot 33-29.

Abbotsford got zero points from its third and fourth line in the series and only two defenceman got on the scoresheet. Jett Woo, who played as a forward in the series but played defence for most of the season, was a team worst -3 in the two games.

The game is likely the last appearance for Martin, who was signed to a one-way contract with Vancouver last month.

