The Abbotsford Centre is scheduled to get a new scoreboard later this year. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

The Abbotsford Centre is scheduled to get a new scoreboard later this year. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford Centre receiving new scoreboard, several other upgrades

City of Abbotsford’s 2023 draft budget sets aside $1.5 million for renewals and replacements

The Abbotsford Centre will soon be getting a new scoreboard and LED ribbon board display.

A request for proposal was posted for the supply, delivery, fabrication, assembly, installation, commission, set-up, adjustment, and alignment of a new videowall system at the AC.

The RFP also covers all materials, equipment, labour and services necessary to complete the project.

It was posted on the BCBid website on Feb. 16, with a closing date of March 16.

The AC’s current scoreboard and LED ribbon board display is the original equipment installed when the building was completed in 2009.

Related to this news, in the recently posted City of Abbotsford 2023 draft budget, there is a proposed renewal and replacement fee of $1.5 million for the video screen and LED facia replacement.

According to the RFP details, the contract is scheduled to be awarded on the week of March 27 and work should be substantially completed by Aug. 31. The RFP states that the city would like all work to take place during the Abbotsford Canucks off-season.

In addition to the centre-hung scoreboard and ribbon boards, a new 50/50 display, a videowall processor, a control system and new media server will be installed.

Vancouver’s Rogers Arena received upgrades to both the scoreboard and LED ribbon board in 2006 at a cost of $5 million. On Dec. 9, the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Sports and Exhibition Authority agreed to $6.8 million in reimbursements that will cover the cost of an expanded scoreboard as well as replacing the sound system.

The Chicago Blackhawks spent $14.5 million in 2019 to upgrade to one of the largest in pro hockey.

In addition to the aforementioned renewal and replacements, the AC is also scheduled to receive $100,000 for new commercial appliances and $68,000 for suite chair replacements.

RELATED: Abbotsford Canucks escape Ontario with 3-2 win

abbotsfordBreaking NewsCanuckshockey

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Who’s left? NHL trade deadline day shaping up to be a dud after flurry of action

Just Posted

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke, with Premier David Eby standing behind her, at Surrey presser Feb. 10, 2023. (File photo: Anna Burns)
Locke lauds $89.9M grant from provincial government

Dancers in front of the stage at the 2017 FVDED in the Park music festival at Holland Park in Surrey. (File photo: Gord Goble)
Cancelled: Surrey’s popular FVDED music festival ‘on pause as we plan what’s next’

(Delta Police Department photo)
One dead after early morning crash in Delta

The 1982-built bridge over the Nicomekl River on 152 Street – seen here in an image looking south from the 3800-block of 152 Street – is to be rehabilitated and twinned. Council in September 2021 awarded a contract for the project’s design, and on Monday (March 6, 2023), are to consider a $44M contract for its construction. (Google Streetview image)
Surrey to consider $44M contract for Nicomekl Bridge twinning