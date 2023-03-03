Abbotsford Centre receiving new scoreboard, several other upgrades

City of Abbotsford’s 2023 draft budget sets aside $1.5 million for renewals and replacements

The Abbotsford Centre will soon be getting a new scoreboard and LED ribbon board display.

A request for proposal was posted for the supply, delivery, fabrication, assembly, installation, commission, set-up, adjustment, and alignment of a new videowall system at the AC.

The RFP also covers all materials, equipment, labour and services necessary to complete the project.

It was posted on the BCBid website on Feb. 16, with a closing date of March 16.

The AC’s current scoreboard and LED ribbon board display is the original equipment installed when the building was completed in 2009.

Related to this news, in the recently posted City of Abbotsford 2023 draft budget, there is a proposed renewal and replacement fee of $1.5 million for the video screen and LED facia replacement.

According to the RFP details, the contract is scheduled to be awarded on the week of March 27 and work should be substantially completed by Aug. 31. The RFP states that the city would like all work to take place during the Abbotsford Canucks off-season.

In addition to the centre-hung scoreboard and ribbon boards, a new 50/50 display, a videowall processor, a control system and new media server will be installed.

Vancouver’s Rogers Arena received upgrades to both the scoreboard and LED ribbon board in 2006 at a cost of $5 million. On Dec. 9, the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Sports and Exhibition Authority agreed to $6.8 million in reimbursements that will cover the cost of an expanded scoreboard as well as replacing the sound system.

The Chicago Blackhawks spent $14.5 million in 2019 to upgrade to one of the largest in pro hockey.

In addition to the aforementioned renewal and replacements, the AC is also scheduled to receive $100,000 for new commercial appliances and $68,000 for suite chair replacements.

