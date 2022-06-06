Abbotsford’s Hailey MacLeod, Team Canada open IIHF U18s today

Former Yale Secondary student hits the ice in the red and white in Wisconsin

Abbotsford’s Hailey MacLeod is set to wear the red and white of Team Canada as a member of the U18 team at the 2022 IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship starting today (June 6) against Finland in Madison, Wis.

MacLeod was named to the team on May 30 and is one of its three goalies.

Canada’s only pre-tournament game saw them lose 3-1 to the United States in Minnesota on June 2. All three goalies played in the game, with MacLeod stopping all seven shots she faced in the third. It has not yet been announced which goalie will be starting against Finland.

MacLeod and Canada take on Sweden on Tuesday (June 7) and close out the preliminary round against the U.S. on Thursday (June 9).

The tournament has eight teams split into two groups and the top two teams from the preliminary round will advance to the playoff stage, which begins on Friday (June 10). The final is set for June 13.

The event was originally scheduled to run in January in Sweden, but the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the competition. The IIHF then announced plans for 2022 in March.

MacLeod, a former Yale Secondary student, played minor hockey in both Abbotsford and Langley before joining the Greater Vancouver Comets as an underage player. She since moved on to the Delta Hockey Academy and has continued to impress during her time at the North Delta-based program.

She has also represented B.C. at the provincial level. MacLeod has committed to the University of Minnesota Duluth and will be a Bulldog starting in the fall of 2022.

Monday and Tuesday’s games both occur at 2 p.m. Abbotsford time and can be seen on TSN.

