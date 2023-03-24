Abbotsford’s Ledgeview Golf Club hosting PGA Seniors’ Championship of Canada

The PGA of Canada has announced that the PGA Seniors’ Championship of Canada is coming to Abbotsford’s Ledgeview Golf Club. (PGA of Canada photo)

The Professional Golf Association of Canada has announced that the PGA Seniors’ Championship of Canada is coming to Abbotsford’s Ledgeview Golf Club this summer.

The event, set for Aug. 8 to 11, will feature the top senior players in the country competing.

Reigning champion Jim Rutledge from Victoria is seeking to tie Moe Norman’s record of eight senior championship titles.

What a summer we have in store. The @betregal PGA Championship of Canada is less than three months away! Looking forward to visiting @bigwinisland, @KingsvilleGolf, @LedgeviewGolf and @ranchgolfcourse! pic.twitter.com/MhLMdJLWb8 — PGA of Canada (@pgaofcanada) March 24, 2023

This marks the first time that Ledgeview has hosted the event and the first time it has been played in B.C. since 1999. Vancouver’s Point Grey Golf and Country Club (1969) and Vancouver Golf Club (1999) were the only other courses in the province to host.

The 2022 event was held at the Connaught Golf Club in Medicine Hat, Alta.

Registration opened on Friday (March 24) and the deadline is July 21 at 1 p.m. Users must register on the PGA of Canada website. The competition is open to all PGA of Canada members in good standing. Seniors’ championship participants must have reached their 50th birthday by Aug. 8. Super seniors competitors must be 60 by Aug. 8 and Diamond participants must be 70 by Aug. 8.

A practice round occurs on Aug. 8, with the first championship round set for Aug. 9. The second championship round is set for Aug. 10, with the final round on Aug. 11. Rounds will be 18 holes stroke play and tee times start at 8 a.m.

We're incredibly excited to announce our national championship schedule for the 2023 season. This summer we'll head to @bigwinisland, @KingsvilleGolf, @LedgeviewGolf and @ranchgolfcourse! Everything you need to know: https://t.co/8vazd69fMH pic.twitter.com/8jeKSBWDp4 — PGA of Canada (@pgaofcanada) March 24, 2023

The announcement also included details on other big PGA of Canada events later this year. The PGA Championship of Canada will occur on June 11 to 14 at Baysville, Ont. The PGA Women’s Championship of Canada runs from July 3 to 5 in Kingsville, Ont and the PGA Assistants’ Championship of Canada is set for Sept. 18 to 21 in Acheson, Alta.

“Some incredible venues have stepped up to host our professionals this year which will surely lead to the crowning of worthy champions,” stated PGA of Canada president Gord Percy.

Last month it was also announced that Ledgeview will host one of six regional qualifying events for the RBC Canadian Open. That qualifying event is set for May 12.

RELATED: Abbotsford’s Ledgeview Golf Club hosting RBC Canadian Open qualifier

abbotsfordBreaking NewsGolfPGA