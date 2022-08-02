Another golden weekend for Cloverdale ball teams

Two of three baseball teams win U11 provincial gold medals

Chase Skaling pitches during a game against North Langley July 30 in a U11 AAA Tier 2 provincial championship tournament game. Skaling’s Spurs lost the game 16-6. Cloverdale hosted teams from around the province July 29-31 as the championships were held at Cloverdale Ball Park. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)

It was another golden weekend for Cloverdale July 29-31.

Two of three U11 baseball teams won provincial titles in their respective tournaments.

The U11 AAA Tier 1 Spurs won gold in Victoria and the U11 A Spurs won gold in Richmond. Cloverdale’s U11 AAA Tier 2 Spurs, who hosted their division’s provincial tournament at Cloverdale Ball Park, came up short as the team went 1-3 in round-robin play and missed the playoffs.

U11 AAA TIER 1

The AAA Tier 1 Spurs opened their championship run July 29 (Friday) with two big wins. Cloverdale scored 10 runs in an early morning victory over Kelowna (10-2). Later that day, they put up a dozen runs on the Ridge Meadows Royals, winning 12-4.

On Saturday the Spurs again dominated both of their round-robin games, scoring 16 runs in a big win over Victoria (16-4) and scoring nearly a dozen against Chilliwack, winning 11-1.

Cloverdale finished atop Pool A and faced Pool B’s second-place team, Abbotsford, in the playoffs. It was Cloverdale’s first tight game all tourney as the squad outlasted Abby 7-6.

In the final, Cloverdale won another tight game, beating White Rock 10-9 to take provincials honours for 2022. With the gold medal win, Cloverdale finished the tournament with a perfect 6-0 record.

U11 AAA TIER 2

The Cloverdale AAA Tier 2 Spurs hosted the provincial championship for their division at Cloverdale Ball Park July 29 – 31.

Cloverdale finished with a 1-3 record and missed the playoffs.

Although the team finished last in their pool, two of their three losses were in close games. In their first game on July 29, they lost a one-run game to Nanaimo 8-7. In their second game that day, they beat Salmon Arm 8-5.

Cloverdale lost their first game on Saturday 16-6 to North Langley. In their second game that day, they narrowly lost another tight game, this time 7-6 to North Delta—the eventual tournament gold medalists.

U11 A

In U11 A, Cloverdale ran the table, finishing with another 6-0 record.

In their first game of the tournament, Cloverdale topped Comox 11-9. The Spurs then dumped Victoria 17-12 in their second game July 29.

On July 30, Cloverdale dominated Penticton 20-1, easily winning their first game of the day. In their second game, they managed to outlast Ridge Meadows 14-13 to take the victory and finish the round-robin undefeated.

In the semifinal on Sunday morning, Cloverdale found a way to win another one-run game, outpacing Ladner 8-7 to propel them into the gold medal final.

Cloverdale’s bats and defense went to work in the final as the Spurs put up up more than a dozen runs on Nanaimo while holding the Island team to only a handful. Cloverdale cruised to victory gold with a 16-3 win.

It has been very successful month for Cloverdale with many teams winning both baseball and softball gold medals.

