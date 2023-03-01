Arturs Silovs of the Abbotsford Canucks named AHL goaltender of the month

Latvian goalie went perfect 5-0 in February and also played well during stint in Vancouver

Arturs Silovs of the Abbotsford Canucks has been named the American Hockey League goaltender of the month for February.

The AHL made the announcement on March 1. He’s the first Abbotsford Canucks goaltender to earn the honour and the second Abbotsford Canucks player to earn a monthly award. Forward Sheldon Dries was named AHL player of the month for Feb. 2022.

Chicago's Max Lajoie, Lehigh Valley's Elliot Desnoyers and Abbotsford's Arturs Silovs are @TheAHL's award winners for the month of February. 📝: https://t.co/r1QD7hE4dW pic.twitter.com/EwCyLnZvbQ — AHL Communications (@AHLPR) March 1, 2023

Silovs was a perfect 5-0 in February and earned a shutout on Feb. 10 vs. the Tucson Roadrunners. He was also perfect in relief to earn a 3-2 win over the San Jose Barracuda on Feb. 3 and then made 28 saves to beat the Barracuda again on Feb. 4.

The 21-year-old Latvian product made 27 saves in a 4-1 Abbotsford win over Tucson on Feb. 11 and then was called up to Vancouver.

Welcome to The Show, Arturs Silovs! 👏 pic.twitter.com/cxy8rLfNmf — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 16, 2023

He made his NHL debut vs. the New York Rangers on Feb. 15 (6-4 loss) and posted his first career NHL win by making 35 saves in a 6-2 Vancouver victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Feb. 18. He also made 20 saves in a 3-2 Canucks win over the St. Louis Blues on Feb. 23. He ended his recent NHL run with a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins.

Arturs Silovs earns his first NHL win with a 35 save performance while Elias Pettersson tallies 5 points as the #Canucks down the Flyers, 6-2.@BudweiserCanada HIGHLIGHTS | https://t.co/QvR2GmFQHi pic.twitter.com/PabsZhPKQi — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 19, 2023

He ended his NHL stint with a record of 2-2, a goals against average of 2.73 and a save percentage of .908.

Silovs was reassigned to Abbotsford on Feb. 27.

He has a record of 21-9-4-3, three shutouts, a GAA of 2.48 and a save percentage of .906 in 35 appearances this season for Abbotsford.

