The Bantam Delta Blue Jays are this year’s Premier Baseball League champions, after the White Rock Tritons hosted the playoffs over the weekend (July 27-30). (BCPBL photo/Twitter)

The Bantam Delta Blue Jays are this year’s Premier Baseball League champions, after the White Rock Tritons hosted the playoffs over the weekend (July 27-30). (BCPBL photo/Twitter)

Bantam baseball playoffs held in South Surrey; Delta Blue Jays win gold

White Rock Tritons hosted sunny weekend championship tournament

It was a busy weekend for baseball players on the Semiahmoo Peninsula, as the White Rock Tritons club hosted the Bantam Premier Baseball League’s (15U) playoffs.

With eight teams vying for the title at South Surrey Athletic Park, the tournament opened with pool play on Thursday (July 27), which continued through the weekend, with the Delta Blue Jays taking home the gold medal on Sunday.

After the Victoria Eagles won a tiebreaker game vs. Langley Blaze on Saturday, semi-final games started on Sunday, with the No. 1-seeded Delta Blue Jays winning 6-4 over the Mid Island Pirates, and UBC Thunder winning 9-3 vs. the Eagles.

For the championship game vs. the UBC Thunder, who were previously undefeated in the tournament, a hit from the Delta Blue Jays’ Jack Bello helped break the scoreless tie in the fourth.

READ ALSO: White Rock Tritons seek wins as playoffs draw near

Tahano Northey helped extend that lead with a hit that brought two batters in shortly after, with the Blue Jays eventually winning the championship game 5-1.

The White Rock Tritons and Okanagan A’s both went 0-3 in the tournament, while the No. 5-seeded Whalley Chiefs finished the tournament 1-2.

“The Bantam Premier Baseball League championship was an impressive introduction to the next crop of talent coming through B.C.,” said White Rock Tritons general manager Jordan Broatch on Monday.

“The tournament was a success, on and off the field, with tremendous support from our Triton families,” he noted, thanking everyone involved.

Junior Premier Baseball League playoffs start this Thursday, Aug. 2, also at South Surrey Athletic Park, with the Junior Tritons squad first playing at 12:45 p.m.

Visit tritonsbaseball.com for more information.

@Canucklehedd
tricia.weel@peacearchnews.com
Follow us on Twitter.

BaseballWhite Rock Tritons

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
The Women’s World Cup has produced some big moments. These are some of the highlights & lowlights
Next story
VIDEO: Vancouver Bandits end season on a winning note

Just Posted

Gantry cranes sit idle as a container ship is docked at port during a work stoppage, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Industrial board warns union bosses not to backtrack on new B.C. port deal

File photo
Surrey Mounties seek witnesses to hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian

Where’s the best place to grab a burger in Cloverdale? The Cloverdale Reporter’s annual ‘Best of Cloverdale’ contest is looking to honour the best of what our community has to offer. (Dan Gold / Unsplash)
The ‘Best of Cloverdale’ contest returns Aug. 1

The Bantam Delta Blue Jays are this year’s Premier Baseball League champions, after the White Rock Tritons hosted the playoffs over the weekend (July 27-30). (BCPBL photo/Twitter)
Bantam baseball playoffs held in South Surrey; Delta Blue Jays win gold