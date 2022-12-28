Battle of the best at the Nest in South Surrey Friday (Dec. 30)

Surrey Eagles and Nanaimo Clippers, BCHL’s top 2 Coastal Conference teams, take it to the ice

Surrey Eagles goaltender Eli Pulver stopped all 39 shots faced for a shutout win over Coquitlam Express at South Surrey Arena on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Photo: Garrett James via facebook.com/surreyeagles)

It’s a battle that’s been brewing for awhile.

After a two-week break, the Surrey Eagles, who are second in the BC Hockey League’s Coastal Conference with 41 points, will play the first-place Nanaimo Clippers, who are currently six point ahead, on Dec. 30 on home ice.

Both teams have played 28 games this season.

After splitting their two previous matchups this season – the most recent happening Nov. 20, when the Eagles came back to win 6-5 with a pair of late-game goals by Cole Galata and Oliver Gabrielson – the Surrey squad is hoping to win again at their home arena, the South Surrey Arena (2199 148th St., Surrey).

Take a look at how these two Coastal Conference Juggernauts match up against each other! 🔥 The clash is set for Friday Night at the Nest. Get your tickets right here 👇https://t.co/fJjWl3Ppqm#NewEra | #BCHL pic.twitter.com/ck5ZqBIfv7 — Surrey Eagles (@SurreyEagles) December 28, 2022

Keeping conference finals in mind, Friday’s game between the No. 1 Clippers and No. 2 Eagles could be an exciting prequel, head coach Cam Keith said.

“It’s good hockey to come and watch,” he said.

READ ALSO: Bonkowski’s 4 goals in back-to-back wins help Surrey Eagles roll into holiday break

The third-place team in the BCHL’s Coastal Conference is the Coquitlam Express, who have 33 points and have played 30 games this season.

We're ending 2022 with a BANGER! 💣 It's the 'Battle of the Best' as we host the Coastal Conference-leading Nanaimo Clippers! 📍 | South Surrey Arena

⏰ | 7:00pm

🎟️ | https://t.co/fJjWl3Ppqm Presented by @saveonfoods #NewEra | #BCHL | @BCHockeyLeague pic.twitter.com/KNYCUvyp2v — Surrey Eagles (@SurreyEagles) December 28, 2022

The puck drops at 7 p.m. on Friday (Dec. 30).

For Eagles tickets or for more information, visit surreyeagles.ca

