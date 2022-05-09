The Bayside Sharks – shown here during the first round of playoff action – hosted all seven BC Rugby provincial finals at South Surrey Athletic Park Saturday. (Don Wright photo)

Bayside Sharks, Surrey Beavers lose provincial championship games

All seven B.C. club finals held at South Surrey Athletic Park

The Bayside Sharks hosted the best of B.C. rugby Saturday at South Surrey Athletic Park, but came away as runners-up themselves.

The Sharks’ two men’s teams lost their respective provincial championship games, with the Div. 1 side falling to the UBC Old Boys Ravens, 42-17, and the Div. 3 Sharks losing their title tilt to Vancouver-based Kats RFC, 21-15.

The third Surrey squad competing in Saturday’s busy championship slate, the Surrey Beavers, lost their Div. 2 men’s final 30-15 to Axemen RFC (Squamish-Whistler-Pemberton).

In total, seven games were played at the park Saturday. Other championship games to hit the pitch were the men’s premier league final, which the UBC Thunderbirds won, 48-34 over the Castaway Wanderers; the women’s premier league final, which the Thunderbirds also won, 43-29 over Castaway; the women’s Div. 1 championship, which saw Burnaby Lake defeat Cowichan RFC 41-34; and the women’s Div. 2 final, which was won by the Vancouver Rowers in a 69-12 rout over Langley RFC.

Bayside was announced as the hosts for the B.C. club championships on March 31. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year was the first time since 2019 that the finals had been played.


