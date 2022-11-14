BC Senior Games coming back to Surrey in 2027

After more than 25 years, the 55+ BC Games will again be hosted by the City of Surrey in 2027.

Following the successful bid, the The BC Seniors Games Society announced the host cities 2024-2027: Salmon Arm in 2024, Nanaimo in 2025, Kamloops in 2026.

“It is an honour to be chosen as the host city for the 2027 55+ BC Games. Together with our partners, businesses, and community, this sporting event will provide an unforgettable experience for fans, athletes, and member organizations,” said Surrey mayor Brenda Locke.

“The opportunity to host the 55+ BC Games will also help showcase amateur sports in British Columbia and give the participants a chance to experience the diverse sporting venues, parks, shopping and dining in our incredible city.”

The 55+ BC Games is an annual, multi-sport event celebrating active and healthy seniors and hosted by a different community in British Columbia each year.

The City of Surrey last hosted the 55+ BC Games in 2001.

With five days of competition and cultural events, the 55+ BC Games attracts thousands of athletes from across the province, to compete in up to 34 sports including soccer, pickleball, tennis, hockey, swimming, lawn and carpet bowling, archery, softball, cycling, and track and field.

Further details about the 2027 55+ BC Games in Surrey, including dates and event information will be released as planning for the event progresses.

