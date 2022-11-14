The City of Surrey has won a bid to host 55+ BC Games in 2027. Photo submitted by City of Surrey

BC Senior Games coming back to Surrey in 2027

Celebrating seniors: 55+ BC Games coming in 2027

After more than 25 years, the 55+ BC Games will again be hosted by the City of Surrey in 2027.

Following the successful bid, the The BC Seniors Games Society announced the host cities 2024-2027: Salmon Arm in 2024, Nanaimo in 2025, Kamloops in 2026.

“It is an honour to be chosen as the host city for the 2027 55+ BC Games. Together with our partners, businesses, and community, this sporting event will provide an unforgettable experience for fans, athletes, and member organizations,” said Surrey mayor Brenda Locke.

“The opportunity to host the 55+ BC Games will also help showcase amateur sports in British Columbia and give the participants a chance to experience the diverse sporting venues, parks, shopping and dining in our incredible city.”

The 55+ BC Games is an annual, multi-sport event celebrating active and healthy seniors and hosted by a different community in British Columbia each year.

The City of Surrey last hosted the 55+ BC Games in 2001.

With five days of competition and cultural events, the 55+ BC Games attracts thousands of athletes from across the province, to compete in up to 34 sports including soccer, pickleball, tennis, hockey, swimming, lawn and carpet bowling, archery, softball, cycling, and track and field.

Further details about the 2027 55+ BC Games in Surrey, including dates and event information will be released as planning for the event progresses.

SeniorsSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Surrey’s Emery wins gold with Americans at World U17 Hockey Challenge in Langley

Just Posted

Surrey City Hall. (File photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey council to cast important vote on policing transition tonight

First-term Surrey city councillor Mike Bose on his family’s turkey farm, on 156 Street. “There are very few turkey farms left in Surrey now, we’re talking about four,” Bose said on Nov. 2, 2022. “This is one of the largest now. Total, there’s 9,400 (turkeys) in one and over there, 9,000 birds, right now. The big birds go to market tonight.” (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Mike Bose knows farming and politics, and ‘now the real work starts’ at Surrey City Hall

The <em>Surrey Now-Leader</em> has earned 10 Canadian Community Newspaper Awards for its work during 2020 and 2021.
‘Surrey Now-Leader’ earns 10 national community journalism awards

Surrey-raised E.J. Emery, middle, celebrates Team U.S.A.’s gold medal at the World U17 Hockey Challenge tournament at Langley Events Centre on Saturday (Nov. 12). (Photo: Garrett James/LEC)
Surrey’s Emery wins gold with Americans at World U17 Hockey Challenge in Langley