BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs bite back with Game 3 win against Surrey Eagles

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Will Elger battles along the boards with Ross Roloson and Aaron Schwartz of the Surrey Eagles during Game 3 of the BCHL's Coastal Conference Semifinals at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Tuesday, April 18. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
The Alberni Valley Bulldogs picked up a 2-1 win on home ice in Game 3 of their playoff series against the Surrey Eagles.

The Bulldogs appeared to strike early in the first period with a goal that was called off due to a high stick, but it wasn’t until the end of the first frame that Bulldogs forward Nicholas Beneteau managed to get one past Eagles goaltender Michael Sochan for a 1-0 lead.

In the second frame, Eagles forward Ryden Evers scored his seventh of the playoffs to tie things up, but Bulldogs defenceman Braden Blace scored the game-winning goal for the home team early in the third period. Bulldogs goaltender Hobie Hedquist made 24 saves in the 2-1 win, while Sochan made 33 saves.

The Surrey Eagles now have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, and both teams will be back on the ice at the Alberni Valley Multiplex for Game 4 on Wednesday, April 19. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.albernivalleybulldogs.ca.

Game 5 will take place at the South Surrey Arena on Friday, April 21.

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Will Elger battles along the boards with Ross Roloson and Aaron Schwartz of the Surrey Eagles during Game 3 of the BCHL’s Coastal Conference Semifinals at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Tuesday, April 18. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
