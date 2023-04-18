BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs bite back with Game 3 win against Surrey Eagles

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Will Elger battles along the boards with Ross Roloson and Aaron Schwartz of the Surrey Eagles during Game 3 of the BCHL’s Coastal Conference Semifinals at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Tuesday, April 18. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News) Alberni Valley Bulldogs defenceman Jax Wismer carries the puck into the Surrey zone during Game 3 of the BCHL’s Coastal Conference Semifinals at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Tuesday, April 18. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News) Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Chase Klassen drives to the Surrey net during Game 3 of the BCHL’s Coastal Conference Semifinals at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Tuesday, April 18. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News) Surrey Eagles goaltender Michael Sochan makes a save on Alberni Valley Bulldogs defenceman Braden Blace during Game 3 of the BCHL’s Coastal Conference Semifinals at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Tuesday, April 18. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News) Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Dakota MacIntosh fires a shot past Surrey Eagles defenceman Josh Wessels during Game 3 of the BCHL’s Coastal Conference Semifinals at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Tuesday, April 18. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs picked up a 2-1 win on home ice in Game 3 of their playoff series against the Surrey Eagles.

The Bulldogs appeared to strike early in the first period with a goal that was called off due to a high stick, but it wasn’t until the end of the first frame that Bulldogs forward Nicholas Beneteau managed to get one past Eagles goaltender Michael Sochan for a 1-0 lead.

In the second frame, Eagles forward Ryden Evers scored his seventh of the playoffs to tie things up, but Bulldogs defenceman Braden Blace scored the game-winning goal for the home team early in the third period. Bulldogs goaltender Hobie Hedquist made 24 saves in the 2-1 win, while Sochan made 33 saves.

The Surrey Eagles now have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, and both teams will be back on the ice at the Alberni Valley Multiplex for Game 4 on Wednesday, April 19. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.albernivalleybulldogs.ca.

Game 5 will take place at the South Surrey Arena on Friday, April 21.

Alberni Valley BulldogsBCHLSurrey Eagles