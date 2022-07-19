Burlington, Ont.’s Antoine Vaillant poses during the men’s open competition at the 2022 Vancouver Pro IFBB show in Abbotsford on Sunday (July 17). He placed second at the event. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Burlington, Ont.’s Antoine Vaillant poses during the men’s open competition at the 2022 Vancouver Pro IFBB show in Abbotsford on Sunday (July 17). He placed second at the event. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Bodybuilding champions crowned at Abbotsford IFBB event

Pro division titles awarded on Sunday, pro cards earned on Saturday at Vancouver Pro/Am event

Abbotsford was invaded by dozens and dozens of some of the most vascular athletes on the continent this past weekend as Vancouver Pro/Am Show made its first-ever appearance at the Abbotsford Arts Centre.

The International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness sanctioned event has been hosted in various venues across the Lower Mainland, but made brought the muscles and protein to Abbotsford for its debut on Saturday (July 16) and Sunday (July 17).

Saturday saw amateur athletes compete for the opportunity to earn an IFBB pro card. Receiving a card allows them to compete as a pro at other IFBB events.

Those earning their pro cards included: Chris Buhr (men’s bodybuilding – open heavyweight overall winner), Cyril Gascon (men’s classic physique – open class A overall winner), Taylor Wilson (men’s physique – open class F overall winner), Monika Podgorski (women’s physique – open class B and overall winner), Brittany Offers (women’s figure – open class C overall winner), Samantha Zwarich (women’s wellness – open class B and overall winner) and Racquel Hutchinson (open class F overall winner).

Sunday featured the IFBB pros compete for an opportunity to earn an invitation to Mr. Olympia, which occurs in Las Vegas in December.

The Pro winners included:

  • Men’s Open: Iain Valliere
  • Classic Physique: Chen Kang
  • Men’s Physique: Charjo Grant
  • Fitness: Abby Bolton
  • Figure: Valerie Ratelle
  • Bikini: Susana Aramayo

abbotsfordFitness

 

Men’s open competitors hit the stage on Sunday (July 17). (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Men’s open competitors hit the stage on Sunday (July 17). (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Ottawa’s Iain Valliere displays his muscularity during the men’s open competition at the 2022 Vancouver Pro IFBB show in Abbotsford on Sunday (July 17). He placed first at the event. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Ottawa’s Iain Valliere displays his muscularity during the men’s open competition at the 2022 Vancouver Pro IFBB show in Abbotsford on Sunday (July 17). He placed first at the event. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Burlington, Ont.’s Antoine Vaillant poses during the men’s open competition at the 2022 Vancouver Pro IFBB show in Abbotsford on Sunday (July 17). He placed second at the event. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Burlington, Ont.’s Antoine Vaillant poses during the men’s open competition at the 2022 Vancouver Pro IFBB show in Abbotsford on Sunday (July 17). He placed second at the event. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Previous story
Surrey’s Softball City to host Men’s Canadian Fastpitch Championships in summer 2023
Next story
Surrey 10-year-old shoots a sizzling 67 to win MJT tournament title at Guildford Golf Club

Just Posted

The Cloverdale Fury celebrate after winning the U11 Supermite provincial championship on Canada Day Weekend. Back row: assistant coach Jeff Koruz, head coach Shannon Maion, assistant coach Ryan Allard. Players standing: Avery Sorenson, Natalie Maion, Jordan Braeder, Holly Hunter, Mackenzie Schierbeck, Brianne Allard, Taylor Laven, Keira Domonkos, Lynden Savage, Sadie Beukers, Charlotte Hay. Players kneeling: Ensley Lappin, Ella Koruz. (Photo: submitted)
Cloverdale Fury capture U11 Supermite softball provincial title

One of two loaded handguns that was found on a trio who drove a stolen vehicle from Abbotsford to Maple Ridge on Monday night (July 18). (Abbotsford Police photo)
Police find 2 loaded guns on trio who drove stolen truck from Abbotsford to Maple Ridge

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
Surrey 10-year-old shoots a sizzling 67 to win MJT tournament title at Guildford Golf Club

The Delta Hospital Auxiliary Society has donated $600,000 to the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation towards the purchase of critical equipment needs at Delta Hospital. (Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation/submitted photo)
Auxiliary donates $600K for priority equipment at Delta Hospital