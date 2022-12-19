Bonkowski’s 4 goals in back-to-back wins help Surrey Eagles roll into holiday break

Key is next game, Dec. 30 against conference-leading Clippers at South Surrey Arena

A pair of empty-net goals secured another win for Surrey Eagles heading into a holiday break

In Coquitlam Saturday (Dec. 17), the Surrey squad doubled the Express 6-3 propelled by a pair of goals from winger Jacob Bonkowski, who also assisted Jake Bongo’s marker in the first period.

Midway through the third, Bonkowski’s power-play goal sealed the victory for the Eagles after Ross Roloson tied the game earlier in the frame. As the clock ticked toward zero, Tate Taylor and Conner Schneider both scored into an empty net.

Eagles’ goaltender Eli Pulver saved 27 of 30 shots to earn the win.

At home the night before (Friday), Surrey doubled Alberni Valley Bulldogs 4-2 with two goals from Bonkowski and three assists from Bongo. Logan Lorenz and Ty Brassington also scored at South Surrey Arena.

Heading into a two-week break, the Cam Keith-coached Eagles are second in the BC Hockey League’s Coastal Conference with 41 points, six back of Nanaimo Clippers. Both teams have played 28 games.

They’ll face each other Friday, Dec. 30 at South Surrey Arena after splitting their two previous matchups this season, most recently Nov. 20 when the Eagles came back to win 6-5 with a pair of late-game goals by Cole Galata and Oliver Gabrielson.

For all the stats, schedules and tickets, visit surreyeagles.ca.



