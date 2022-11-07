Canada versus Canada goes into overtime at World Under-17 Hockey Challenge

For the first time in nine games, overtime was needed to determine a winner at the World U-17 Hockey Challenge being co-hosted by Langley Events Centre and Sungod Arena. Canada Red downed Canada White 4-3 on Sunday, Nov. 6. (Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times) For the first time in nine games, overtime was needed to determine a winner at the World U-17 Hockey Challenge being co-hosted by Langley Events Centre and Sungod Arena. Canada Red downed Canada White 4-3 on Sunday, Nov. 6. (Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times) For the first time in nine games, overtime was needed to determine a winner at the World U-17 Hockey Challenge being co-hosted by Langley Events Centre and Sungod Arena. Canada Red downed Canada White 4-3 on Sunday, Nov. 6. (Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Just one game was on the schedule for day four of the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge on Sunday night, Nov. 6, and it was a thriller as for the first time in the tournament, overtime was needed.

The seven-team, 10-day tournament is being co-hosted by Langley Events Centre and Delta’s Sungod Arena.

A Michael Misa goal 64 seconds into overtime helped Canada Red escape with a 4-3 overtime victory over Canada White, improving their record to 2-1 as they won for the second time in as many days.



Canada Red was seemingly in control after goals from Berkly Catton and Ethan Procyszyn 99 seconds apart in the second period. But Canada White responded with goals from Roger McQueen to make it 3-1 after 40 minutes before Gavin Hodnett pulled the team within a goal 33 seconds into the third. Cayden Lindstrom squared things up with a power-play goal with 8:17 to play, setting the stage for the first overtime game of the tournament.

The goal was Misa’s second point of the game as he drew an assist on Porter Martone’s first-period tally.

Misa was just happy his team picked up the crucial victory and was quick to credit his linemates for his individual success as he has now scored in all three games.

“I have had success to start off but that is because of my line(mates). We have clicked early on in the game so I am just happy our team is having success early on,” Misa said.

Canada Red goaltender Gabriel D’Aigle earned his team’s Player of the Game honours following a 48- save performance as his team was outshot 51-28. Hodnett was the Canada White Player of the Game.

David Egorov stopped 24 of 28 shots for Canada White.

It will be back to a full day of action on Monday, Nov. 7 as six of the seven teams are in action. Canada Black (2-1, six points) faces Sweden (1-1, three points) at noon while the United States (3-0, nine points) face Canada Red (2-1, five points) at 7:00pm. Both those games are at Langley Events Centre. Sungod Arena will see Czechia (0-2, zero points) face Finland (1-1, three points)

The tournament continues at Sungod arena in Delta and the LEC until Nov. 11, with the bronze medal and gold medal matches set for Nov. 12 in Langley.

Tickets can be purchased onine at www.langleyeventscentre.com/u17tickets.

